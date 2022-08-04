Thursday, Aug 04, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

Commonwealth Games 2022 Shocker: Two Sri Lankan Athletes, One Official Go Missing

Sri Lankan athletes endured extremely tough time in the build-up to the CWG as the country is grappling with a massive debt crisis.

A judoka, a wrestler and the judo manager have reportedly disappeared.
A judoka, a wrestler and the judo manager have reportedly disappeared. AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 Aug 2022 3:40 am

The Sri Lankan contingent at the Commonwealth Games has asked its athletes and officials to submit their passports after three members of the touring party disappeared from their respective villages.

Day 6 Highlights | Medal Tally | Sports News

Sri Lanka, which is facing a huge economic crisis, had picked a 161-member contingent, including 51 officials, for the Games.

The Commonwealth Games Federation and Sri Lanka Cricket has funded the athletes' participation. Sri Lankan team press attache Gobinath Sivarajah confirmed to PTI that a judoka, a wrestler and the judo manager have disappeared.

Related stories

Commonwealth Games 2022 Diary: 62-Year-Old Table Tennis Coach, Steve Reilly, Turns Player To Carry Family Tradition

Commonwealth Games 2022 Diary: Swimming’s Own ‘Kieren Pollard’ Arrives; India’s ‘Ghar Ka Khana’ At Broad Street

Commonwealth Games Diary: Birmingham Buzz Of 'Gay Village', Bhindi Masala And Much More...

"We have asked all athletes and officials to submit their passport to our respective venue officials in all the villages after the incident. The police is investigating and the three cannot cross the UK borders. What has happened is really unfortunate," said Sivarjah.

The Sri Lankan judo team has three male and two female players. According to reports, the missing judoka is a female.

The judo and wrestling events are taking place at Coventry Arena, a 30-minute drive from Birmingham.

Sri Lankan athletes endured extremely tough time in the build-up to the CWG as the country is grappling with a massive debt crisis apart from acute food and fuel shortage.

Members of the basketball team were forced to walk about 20kms to reach their training centres in the past three months due to fuel shortage.

Tags

Sports Commonwealth Games Commonwealth Games 2022 Birmingham Sri Lanka Games VillageCommonwealth Games Federation Sri Lanka Crisis Judo Wrestling
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read