Commonwealth Games 2022 Opening Ceremony: PV Sindhu Named India’s Flagbearer In Birmingham

As expected, double Olympic medallist badminton ace PV Sindhu was on Wednesday named flagbearer of the Indian contingent for the Commonwealth Games 2022 Opening Ceremony beginning in Birmingham on Thursday. (More Sports News)

Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra was initially set to be the flagbearer of India during the CWG 2022 opening ceremony, but the 24-year-old javelin ace was unfortunately ruled out after suffering a groin injury. Neeraj suffered the injuring during his silver medal-winning World Championships campaign.

“Sindhu has been named as the flagbearer of Indian team for the opening ceremony,” an Indian Olympic Association (IOA) official told PTI. A total of 164 athletes will take part in the opening ceremony which will be held on Thursday.

A total of 215 athletes from India will be competing at the Commonwealth Games 2022. A former world champion, Sindhu is one of the favourites to win the women's singles gold medal in Birmingham, having won the silver and bronze in the last two editions at Gold Coast and Glasgow.

Sindhu was also the flagbearer at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast. Meanwhile, Queen Elizabeth will miss the Commonwealth Games 2022 opening ceremony to be held at the Alexander Stadium.

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall will be representing the Queen at the CWG 2022 Opening Ceremony. According to reports, over 30,000 audience will be present at the stadium to witness the grand opening ceremony.

Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights for the Commonwealth Games 2022 in India. Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3, Sony SIX, and Sony TEN 4 will live telecast the CWG 2022 in India. Fans can also watch the live streaming of CWG 2022 on SonyLIV app on all android and apple devices.

Apart from Sony Network, DD Sports will also live stream the CWG 2022 opening ceremony in India