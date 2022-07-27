Live Streaming Of Commonwealth Games 2022 Opening Ceremony: When And Where To Watch CWG 2022 Live In India

The Commonwealth Games returns to England after 20 years with more than 5000 athletes from 72 nations are set to compete in the July 28 to August 8 event in Birmingham. Women’s cricket will be played for the first time in CWG with all the matches given T20 international status. (More Sports News)

However, the 2022 CWG will not see shooters perform in Birmingham after the sport was excluded by the Games organisers. India suffered a huge blow when Olympic champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra was ruled out of CWG 2022 on Tuesday (July 26).

India has sent a 200-plus contingent and are expected to be in the top five in medal table. Meanwhile, Queen Elizabeth will miss the Commonwealth Games 2022 opening ceremony to be held at the Alexander Stadium.

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall will be representing the Queen at the CWG 2022 Opening Ceremony. According to reports, over 30,000 audience will be present at the stadium to witness the grand opening ceremony.

When Will Commonwealth Games 2022 Opening Ceremony Take Place?

The CWG 2022 opening ceremony will take place on July 28 at the Alexander Stadium from 11:30 PM IST.

Who All Will Perform At Commonwealth Games 2022 Opening Ceremony?

The CWG 2022 opening ceremony will see Birmingham-based new wave band Duran Duran performing at the Alexander Stadium. Tony Iommi of Black Sabbath, also a Birmingham native, will be seen live too alongside Soweto Kinch during a segment of the ceremony. Fans will also get a chance to groove on Bhangra as DJ Auden Allen was seen playing out some Punjabi songs during the rehearsals. Rock band The Destroyers and DJ Jax Jones will also perform.

Who Will Be India’s Flag Bearer At Commonwealth Games 2022 Opening Ceremony?

Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra was scheduled to be India’s flag bearer at the CWG 2022 opening ceremony. But with the javelin ace pulling out just a couple of days before the event due to a groin injury, either PV Sindhu or Saikhom Mirabai Chanu is likely to get the job.

When And Where To Watch Commonwealth Games 2022 Opening Ceremony Live In India?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights for the Commonwealth Games 2022 in India. Television channels Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3, Sony SIX, and Sony TEN 4 will live telecast the CWG 2022 in India. Fans can also watch the live streaming of CWG 2022 on SonyLIV app on all android and apple devices. Apart from Sony Network, DD Sports will also live stream the CWG 2022 opening ceremony in India.