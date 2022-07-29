Friday, Jul 29, 2022
Commonwealth Games 2022: Manika Batra Leads India To Winning Start Against South Africa In Birmingham

The Indian women’s table tennis team defeated South Africa 3-0 in their opening Group 2 tie. India will take on Fiji in the second group game later on the day.

India's Manika Batra in action against South Africa in women's tea group tie at CWG 2022.
India's Manika Batra in action against South Africa in women's tea group tie at CWG 2022. AP

Updated: 29 Jul 2022 4:42 pm

The Indian women table tennis team, led by Manika Batra, started their Commonwealth Games 2022 title defence in emphatic fashion, outclassing South Africa 3-0 in the opening Group 2 tie in Birmingham on Friday.

CWG 2022 Day 1 Live | More Sports News

First on court was the women's doubles duo of Sreeja Akula and Reeth Tennison, who combined well to beat the South African pair of Lailaa Edwards and Danisha Patel 11-7, 11-7, 11-5 to hand India the lead.

Then reigning Commonwealth Games champion Batra, who became the first Indian table tennis player to win a gold in the women's singles in the last edition, lived up to her billing and thrashed Musfique Kalam 11-5, 11-3, 11-2 in the first singles match.

Akula then came back and scored a dominating 11-5, 11-3, 11-6 win over Patel in the second singles to seal the tie for India. The Indian women will take on Fiji in their second group tie later in the day.

