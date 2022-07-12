Wednesday, Jul 13, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

Commonwealth Games 2022: 14-Year-Old Anahat Singh Makes India Squash Squad In Birmingham

Squash veterans Saurav Ghosal, Joshna Chinappa and Dipika Pallikal are India’s medal contenders at the Commonwealth Games 2022.

Anahat Singh recently won the Asian squash title in the U-15 category in June.
Anahat Singh recently won the Asian squash title in the U-15 category in June. Twitter

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Jul 2022 10:36 pm

Anahat Singh, all of 14, was on Tuesday included in India's squash squad for the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham, beginning July 28. (More Sports News)

The Delhi-based teenager has been rewarded for her sensational run at the U-15 level. She had recently won a tournament in Germany and also won the Asian title in the U-15 category in June.

Others who will be making their CWG debut, include Velavan Senthilkumar and Abhay Singh, who will feature in the men's doubles event.

Saurav Ghosal, Joshna Chinappa and Dipika Pallikal, who have carried the Indian flag in the squash world over the past 15 years, will be medal contenders in multiple categories.

Related stories

Commonwealth Games 2022: India Women's Cricket Team Announced - Check Full Squad

Commonwealth Games 2022: Nikhat Zareen Hopes Indian Boxers To Win Four Gold In Birmingham

Commonwealth Games 2022: Neeraj Chopra Likely To Be India's Flag Bearer In Opening Ceremony

Dipika, who won two worlds titles with Saurav and Joshna at the World Doubles Championships in April six months after giving birth to twins, will be aiming for a gold in mixed and women's doubles.

Dipika and Joshna had made history by winning the women's doubles in the Glasgow edition of CWG eight years ago. In the Gold Coast edition four years ago, the duo settled for silver. Dipika and Saurav had secured silver in mixed doubles. Dipika is not yet back to playing singles.

Barring powerhouse Egypt, players from world's top squash-playing nations take part in the CWG, including athletes from Australia and England. Harinder Pal Sandhu, who had suffered a career-threatening back injury in 2018, is back in action and will be playing doubles alongside Ramit Tandon.    

India Squad For CWG 2022

Men Singles: Saurav Ghosal, Ramit Tandon, Abhay Singh

Women Singles: Joshana Chinappa, Sunyana Kuruvilla, Anahat Singh

Women’s Doubles: Dipika Pallikal/Joshna Chinappa

Mixed Doubles: Saurav Ghosal/Dipika Pallikal, Ramit Tandon/Joshana Chinappa

Men’s Doubles: Ramit Tandon/Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu, Velavan Senthilkumar/Abhay Singh

Team Officials: Christopher Walker (foreign coach), Cyrus Poncha (team manager), Graeme Everard (physio).

Tags

Sports Squash Commonwealth Games Commonwealth Games 2022 Saurav Ghosal Joshna Chinappa Dipika Pallikal Ramit Tandon
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read