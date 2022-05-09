Monday, May 09, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

Chelsea Win Third Consecutive Women's Super League Title

Chelsea can add another title next Sunday in the Women’s FA Cup final against Manchester City, which closed the WSL season by beating Reading 4-0.

Chelsea Win Third Consecutive Women's Super League Title
Chelsea players celebrate with the FA Women's Super League trophy on May 8, 2022. AP Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 May 2022 11:12 am

Sam Kerr’s two goals helped Chelsea clinch a third successive Women’s Super League title on the final day of the season by beating Manchester United 4-2 on Sunday. (More Football News)

A comeback against United after trailing twice ensured Arsenal did not overtake Chelsea with a 2-0 victory over West Ham at the same time.

Related stories

Manchester City Thrash Newcastle, Go Three Clear Off Liverpool At Top EPL Table

Crazy EPL Saturday: Liverpool Suffer Title Blow; Manchester United, Chelsea Collapse - In Pics

Chelsea Football Club Sale: Todd Boehly-led Group To Buy English Premier League Club

Martha Thomas’ header for fourth-place United was canceled out by Erin Cuthbert and Ella Toone’s strike in the 25th was followed by Kerr’s equalizing volley a minute into the second half.

Guro Reiten’s close-range finish gave Chelsea the lead for the first time in the 51st minute and another volley from Kerr in the 66th wrapped up a fifth WSL title for Emma Hayes’ side.

Chelsea can add another title next Sunday in the Women’s FA Cup final against Manchester City, which closed the WSL season by beating Reading 4-0 and finished third to take the final Champions League place.

Tags

Sports Football Women’s Super League Chelsea Women Arsenal Women Manchester City Women Women's Football Manchester United Women Sam Kerr Martha Thomas
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read