Thursday, Jul 21, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

Byju's Allegedly Owes Crores To BCCI; Paytm Wants To Transfer Title Rights To Mastercard - Report

Byju's first came on board back in 2019 when mobile manufacturer Oppo transferred the sponsorship rights to the online tutorial firm.

The issue was discussed by the BCCI Apex Council on Thursday.
The issue was discussed by the BCCI Apex Council on Thursday. AP Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 21 Jul 2022 10:52 pm

Indian cricket team's jersey sponsor Byju's allegedly owes Rs 86.21 crore as dues to the BCCI while title sponsor Paytm has requested the board to transfer its rights to a third party. (More Cricket News)

It was only in April that the Edtech company and the BCCI had agreed on the extension of their partnership until the end of the 2023 ODI World Cup in India at a 10 percent increment.

The issue was discussed by the BCCI Apex Council on Thursday.

Related stories

BCCI Plea To Change Constitution: Supreme Court To Hear Matter On July 28, Appoints Amicus Curiae

BCCI Appoints Former Supreme Court Judge Vineet Saran As Ethics Officer

IPL To Get Extended Window As ICC Makes More Room For T20 Leagues: Reports

"As of today, Byju's owes dues of Rs 86.21 crore to the Board," a BCCI source told PTI after the meeting.

However, a Byju's spokesperson told PTI: "We have extended the contract with the BCCI but it is not yet signed. After the contract signing is done, the payments will happen as per the contractual payment terms. So there are no dues pending from our side."

Byju's first came on board back in 2019 when mobile manufacturer Oppo transferred the sponsorship rights to the online tutorial firm.

The start-up last month said that 500 people have been laid after reports suggested more than 1000 were fired.

Paytm wants home cricket title rights to be shifted to Mastercard

In other development, it has been learnt that fintech company Paytm has requested the BCCI to assign their India Home Cricket title rights to Mastercard.

The current agreement between Paytm and the BCCI runs from September 2019 to March 31, 2023.

The company had missed the July timeline to request for reassignment of the sponsorship. However, considering the "longstanding" relationship between the two parties, the BCCI will consider Paytm's request.

"Paytm has request the BCCI for reassignment and the board is considering it," the source added.

In August 2019, Paytm had extended its association as the title sponsor for international and domestic cricket matches in India by four years with a winning bid of Rs 3.80 crore per match.

Tags

Sports Cricket Cricket Sponsorship BCCI BYJU’S Paytm India National Cricket Team Mastercard Oppo Brand Value
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read