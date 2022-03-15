Tuesday, Mar 15, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

BWF Rankings: Lakshya Sen Advances To 11th Spot, PV Sindhu Static At 7th Position

Meanwhile, Kidambi Srikanth and B Sai Praneeth dropped a place each to slip to 12th and 19th spot respectively in the men's singles chart.

BWF Rankings: Lakshya Sen Advances To 11th Spot, PV Sindhu Static At 7th Position
Lakshya Sen currently has 70,086 points in the men's singles list of BWF Rankings. Twitter/@BAI_Media

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 Mar 2022 6:44 pm

Rising Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen rose a place to 11th in the men's singles chart, while double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu is static at the seventh spot among women in the latest BWF world rankings issued on Tuesday. (More Badminton News)

Sen has risen remarkably over the last few months in the BWF rankings riding on his impressive performances at the world stage. He currently has 70,086 points in the men's singles list which is being headed by Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen of Denmark, followed by Japan's Kento Momota and another Dane Anders Antonsen. 

Related stories

All England Badminton Championships: PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, Kidmabi Srikanth Chase Elusive Title

Spanish Para Badminton: Manasi Joshi, Pramod Bhagat Shine As India Sign Off With 21 Medals

German Open 2022: Lakshya Sen Loses Final To Kunlavut Vitidsarn In Straight Games

India's Kidambi Srikanth dropped a rung in the chart to be in the 12th spot with 69,158 points, while B Sai Praneeth also dropped a place to be in the 19th position.

Sen rose up the chart riding on his sensational form over the last six months, finishing runners-up at the German Open last week after his title-winning run at the India Open and his bronze medal feat at the World Championships in December last year.

HS Prannoy and Sameer Verma are the next best placed Indians at the 24th and 26th spots respectively. 

Among women, Sindhu has maintained her seventh spot with 90,994 points, while another Olympic medallist Sania Nehwal occupies the 28th position. 

In the men's doubles rankings list, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty are static at eight spot, while the next best Indians are MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila in the 40th position. 

The women's doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy are also static at 19th spot, while the mixed doubles combination of Ponnappa and Rankireddy occupy the 25th position. 

Tags

Sports Badminton BWF Rankings Lakshya Sen PV Sindhu Kidambi Srikanth World Championships HS Prannoy Sameer Verma Saina Nehwal Satwiksairaj Rankireddy Ashwini Ponnappa Chirag Shetty New Delhi
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Sunny Leone Finally Arrives In Dhaka After Being Denied Work Permit To Shoot In Bangladesh

Sunny Leone Finally Arrives In Dhaka After Being Denied Work Permit To Shoot In Bangladesh

Handicraft Uncrafted By Artisan Hands

Handicraft Uncrafted By Artisan Hands