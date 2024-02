Harry Kane scored one of the easier goals of his career as Bayern Munich rallied from a goal down to beat Borussia Monchengladbach 3-1 in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

Bayern stayed two points behind league leader Bayer Leverkusen, which beat Darmstadt 2-0. Bayern and Leverkusen play next week in a game which could play a crucial role in the title race. (More Football News)