Brooklyn Nets Vs Indiana Pacers, NBA 2026: Pacers Cruise Past Nets In Dominant 123–94 Win

Brooklyn Nets guard Tyson Etienne (10) goes up to shoot over Indiana Pacers guard Taelon Peter (4) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in New York. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura

1/9 Brooklyn Nets guard Tyson Etienne (10) drives past Indiana Pacers guard Quenton Jackson, center left, during the second half of an NBA basketball game, in New York. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura





2/9 Brooklyn Nets guard Tyson Etienne, left, drives past Indiana Pacers guard Taelon Peter (4) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, in New York. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura





3/9 Brooklyn Nets forward E.J. Liddell dunks during the second half of an NBA basketball game against Indiana Pacers, in New York. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura





4/9 Indiana Pacers guard Quenton Jackson (29) blocks Brooklyn Nets guard Tyson Etienne, second from right, during the second half of an NBA basketball game, in New York. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura





5/9 Indiana Pacers guard Ethan Thompson (55) shoots over Brooklyn Nets forward Jalen Wilson (22) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, in New York. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura





6/9 Indiana Pacers guard Ethan Thompson (55) passes the ball away past Brooklyn Nets guard Tyson Etienne (10) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, in New York. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura





7/9 Indiana Pacers guard Quenton Jackson (29) dunks during the first half of an NBA basketball game against Brooklyn Nets, in New York. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura





8/9 Indiana Pacers forward Obi Toppin (1) dunks during the first half of an NBA basketball game against Brooklyn Nets, in New York. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura





9/9 Indiana Pacers guard Quenton Jackson (29) attempts to shoot over Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Saraf (77) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, in New York. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura





