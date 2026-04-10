Brooklyn Nets Vs Indiana Pacers, NBA 2026: Pacers Cruise Past Nets In Dominant 123–94 Win
Indiana Pacers defeated Brooklyn Nets 123–94 in New York in a dominant NBA outing, taking control early and never letting up. Obi Toppin led the charge with a season-high 26 points, while Micah Potter added 18 points and 14 rebounds and Jarace Walker produced an all-round effort as Indiana built a massive 63–37 halftime lead and cruised through the second half. E.J. Liddell’s career-high 26 points and 10 rebounds stood out for the Nets, but Brooklyn struggled to keep pace offensively, shooting just 38.5% as the Pacers powered to a comfortable wire-to-wire win.
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