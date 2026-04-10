Brooklyn Nets Vs Indiana Pacers, NBA 2026: Pacers Cruise Past Nets In Dominant 123–94 Win

Indiana Pacers defeated Brooklyn Nets 123–94 in New York in a dominant NBA outing, taking control early and never letting up. Obi Toppin led the charge with a season-high 26 points, while Micah Potter added 18 points and 14 rebounds and Jarace Walker produced an all-round effort as Indiana built a massive 63–37 halftime lead and cruised through the second half. E.J. Liddell’s career-high 26 points and 10 rebounds stood out for the Nets, but Brooklyn struggled to keep pace offensively, shooting just 38.5% as the Pacers powered to a comfortable wire-to-wire win.

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Brooklyn Nets Vs Indiana Pacers nba basketball-Tyson Etienne
Brooklyn Nets guard Tyson Etienne (10) goes up to shoot over Indiana Pacers guard Taelon Peter (4) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in New York. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura
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Brooklyn Nets Vs Indiana Pacers nba basketball-Tyson Etienne
Brooklyn Nets guard Tyson Etienne (10) drives past Indiana Pacers guard Quenton Jackson, center left, during the second half of an NBA basketball game, in New York. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura
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Brooklyn Nets Vs Indiana Pacers nba basketball-Tyson Etienne
Brooklyn Nets guard Tyson Etienne, left, drives past Indiana Pacers guard Taelon Peter (4) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, in New York. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura
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Brooklyn Nets forward E.J. Liddell dunks during the second half of an NBA basketball game against Indiana Pacers, in New York. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura
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Indiana Pacers guard Quenton Jackson (29) blocks Brooklyn Nets guard Tyson Etienne, second from right, during the second half of an NBA basketball game, in New York. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura
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Brooklyn Nets Vs Indiana Pacers nba basketball-Ethan Thompson
Indiana Pacers guard Ethan Thompson (55) shoots over Brooklyn Nets forward Jalen Wilson (22) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, in New York. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura
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Brooklyn Nets Vs Indiana Pacers nba basketball-Ethan Thompson
Indiana Pacers guard Ethan Thompson (55) passes the ball away past Brooklyn Nets guard Tyson Etienne (10) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, in New York. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura
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Indiana Pacers guard Quenton Jackson (29) dunks during the first half of an NBA basketball game against Brooklyn Nets, in New York. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura
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Indiana Pacers forward Obi Toppin (1) dunks during the first half of an NBA basketball game against Brooklyn Nets, in New York. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura
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Indiana Pacers guard Quenton Jackson (29) attempts to shoot over Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Saraf (77) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, in New York. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura
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