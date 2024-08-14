Gold medallist Canada's Philip Kim, known as B-Boy Phil Wizard, center, poses with silver medallist France's Danis Civil, known as B-Boy Dany Dann, left, and bronze medallist United States Victor Mantalvo, known as B-Boy Victor after the B-Boys finals in the breaking competition at La Concorde Urban Park at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Gold medallist Canada's Philip Kim, known as B-Boy Phil Wizard, poses with his medal after the B-Boys finals in the breaking competition at La Concorde Urban Park at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Silver medallist France's Danis Civil, known as B-Boy Dany Dann, poses with his medal after the B-Boys finals in the breaking competition at La Concorde Urban Park at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Bronze medallist United States Victor Mantalvo, known as B-Boy Victor, poses with his medal after the B-Boys finals in the breaking competition at La Concorde Urban Park at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Gold medallist Japan's Ami Yuasa, known as B-Girl Ami, center, poses with silver medallist Lithuania's Dominika Banevic, known as B-Girl Nicka, left, and bronze medallist China's Qingyi Liu, known as B-Girl 671, after the B-Girls gold medal battle at the breaking competition at La Concorde Urban Park at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Gold medallist Japan's Ami Yuasa, known as B-Girl Ami, poses on the podium after the B-Girls gold medal battle at the breaking competition at La Concorde Urban Park at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Silver medallist Lithuania's Dominika Banevic, known as B-Girl Nicka, poses on the podium after the B-Girls gold medal battle at the breaking competition at La Concorde Urban Park at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Bronze medallist China's Qingyi Liu, known as B-Girl 671, poses on the podium after the B-Girls breaking competition at La Concorde Urban Park at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.