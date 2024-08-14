Sports

Who Are The Paris Olympic Games 2024 Breaking Medallists - In Pics

A total of 33 breakdancers (16 B-Boys and 17 B-Girls) competed in the breaking competitions at Paris Olympic Games 2024. The sport of breakdancing made its official debut in Paris, and was scheduled from 9 to 10 August at Place de la Concorde. The competition comprised two gender-based medal events - one for men and the other for women. Canada's Phil Kim won the B-Boys title, while Japan's Ami Yuasa claimed the B-Girls title.

Paris Olympic Breaking B-Boys: Gold medallist Canada's Philip Kim, center, with silver medallist France's Danis Civil, left, and bronze medallist United States Victor Mantalvo | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin

Gold medallist Canada's Philip Kim, known as B-Boy Phil Wizard, center, poses with silver medallist France's Danis Civil, known as B-Boy Dany Dann, left, and bronze medallist United States Victor Mantalvo, known as B-Boy Victor after the B-Boys finals in the breaking competition at La Concorde Urban Park at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

Paris Olympic Breaking B-Boys: Gold medallist Canadas Philip Kim, known as B-Boy Phil Wizard
Paris Olympic Breaking B-Boys: Gold medallist Canada's Philip Kim, known as B-Boy Phil Wizard | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin

Gold medallist Canada's Philip Kim, known as B-Boy Phil Wizard, poses with his medal after the B-Boys finals in the breaking competition at La Concorde Urban Park at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

Paris Olympic Breaking B-Boys: Silver medallist Frances Danis Civil, known as B-Boy Dany Dann
Paris Olympic Breaking B-Boys: Silver medallist France's Danis Civil, known as B-Boy Dany Dann | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin

Silver medallist France's Danis Civil, known as B-Boy Dany Dann, poses with his medal after the B-Boys finals in the breaking competition at La Concorde Urban Park at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

Paris Olympic Breaking B-Boys: Bronze medallist United States Victor Mantalvo, known as B-Boy Victor
Paris Olympic Breaking B-Boys: Bronze medallist United States Victor Mantalvo, known as B-Boy Victor | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin

Bronze medallist United States Victor Mantalvo, known as B-Boy Victor, poses with his medal after the B-Boys finals in the breaking competition at La Concorde Urban Park at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

Paris Olympic Breaking B-Girls: Gold medallist Japans Ami Yuasa, center, poses with silver medallist Lithuanias Dominika Banevic, left, and bronze medallist Chinas Qingyi Liu
Paris Olympic Breaking B-Girls: Gold medallist Japan's Ami Yuasa, center, poses with silver medallist Lithuania's Dominika Banevic, left, and bronze medallist China's Qingyi Liu | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin

Gold medallist Japan's Ami Yuasa, known as B-Girl Ami, center, poses with silver medallist Lithuania's Dominika Banevic, known as B-Girl Nicka, left, and bronze medallist China's Qingyi Liu, known as B-Girl 671, after the B-Girls gold medal battle at the breaking competition at La Concorde Urban Park at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

Paris Olympic Breaking B-Girls: Gold medallist Japans Ami Yuasa, known as B-Girl Ami
Paris Olympic Breaking B-Girls: Gold medallist Japan's Ami Yuasa, known as B-Girl Ami | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin

Gold medallist Japan's Ami Yuasa, known as B-Girl Ami, poses on the podium after the B-Girls gold medal battle at the breaking competition at La Concorde Urban Park at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

Paris Olympic Breaking B-Girls: Silver medallist Lithuanias Dominika Banevic, known as B-Girl Nicka
Paris Olympic Breaking B-Girls: Silver medallist Lithuania's Dominika Banevic, known as B-Girl Nicka | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin

Silver medallist Lithuania's Dominika Banevic, known as B-Girl Nicka, poses on the podium after the B-Girls gold medal battle at the breaking competition at La Concorde Urban Park at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

Paris Olympic Breaking B-Girls: Bronze medallist Chinas Qingyi Liu, known as B-Girl 671
Paris Olympic Breaking B-Girls: Bronze medallist China's Qingyi Liu, known as B-Girl 671 | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin

Bronze medallist China's Qingyi Liu, known as B-Girl 671, poses on the podium after the B-Girls breaking competition at La Concorde Urban Park at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

