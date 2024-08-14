Sports

Who Are The Paris Olympic Games 2024 Breaking Medallists - In Pics

A total of 33 breakdancers (16 B-Boys and 17 B-Girls) competed in the breaking competitions at Paris Olympic Games 2024. The sport of breakdancing made its official debut in Paris, and was scheduled from 9 to 10 August at Place de la Concorde. The competition comprised two gender-based medal events - one for men and the other for women. Canada's Phil Kim won the B-Boys title, while Japan's Ami Yuasa claimed the B-Girls title.