NBA: Hyland Stars As Timberwolves Beat Celtics

Bones Hyland scored 23 points, Jaden McDaniels had 19 and the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Celtics 102-92 to snap an 18-game losing streak in Boston. Ayo Dosunmu added 17 points, eight rebounds and six assists for Minnesota, and Rudy Gobert had 14 rebounds and nine points. The Timberwolves’ last win in Boston came in 2005. Jaylen Brown led Boston with 29 points, Jayson Tatum overcame a slow start to score 16 points and add 11 rebounds. Derrick White had 15 points. The loss snapped the Celtics’ four-game winning streak and left them just a half-game ahead of the New York Knicks in second place in the Eastern Conference.

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Boston Celtics Vs Minnesota Timberwolves NBA basketball-Jaylen Brown
Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown (7) throws to the net during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Boston. | Photo: AP/Mark Stockwell
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Boston Celtics Vs Minnesota Timberwolves NBA basketball-Jaylen Brown
Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown (7) maneuvers the ball around Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels (3) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, in Boston. | Photo: AP/Mark Stockwell
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Boston Celtics Vs Minnesota Timberwolves NBA basketball-Jaylen Brown
Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown (7) dribbles past Minnesota Timberwolves guard Ayo Dosunmu (13) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, in Boston. | Photo: AP/Mark Stockwell
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Boston Celtics Vs Minnesota Timberwolves NBA basketball-Derrick White
Boston Celtics guard Derrick White (9) scores during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, in Boston. | Photo: AP/Mark Stockwell
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Boston Celtics Vs Minnesota Timberwolves NBA basketball-Baylor Scheierman
Boston Celtics guard Baylor Scheierman (55) shoots to the net over Minnesota Timberwolves guard Bones Hyland (8) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, in Boston. | Photo: AP/Mark Stockwell
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Boston Celtics Vs Minnesota Timberwolves NBA basketball-Jaden McDaniels
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels (3) scores between Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, left, and Boston Celtics forward Luka Garza, right, during the second half of an NBA basketball game, in Boston. | Photo: AP/Mark Stockwell
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Boston Celtics Vs Minnesota Timberwolves NBA basketball-Jayson Tatum
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) scores during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics, in Boston. | Photo: AP/Mark Stockwell
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Boston Celtics Vs Minnesota Timberwolves NBA basketball-Ayo Dosunmu
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Ayo Dosunmu (13) scores during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics, in Boston. | Photo: AP/Mark Stockwell
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Boston Celtics Vs Minnesota Timberwolves NBA basketball-Jayson Tatum
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) defends the ball from Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels (3) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, in Boston. | Photo: AP/Mark Stockwell
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Boston Celtics Vs Minnesota Timberwolves NBA basketball-Jaden McDaniels
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels, left, and Boston Celtics forward Hugo González, right, trip each other up chasing the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game, in Boston. | Photo: AP/Mark Stockwell
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