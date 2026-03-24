NBA: Hyland Stars As Timberwolves Beat Celtics

Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown (7) throws to the net during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Boston. | Photo: AP/Mark Stockwell

1/9 Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown (7) maneuvers the ball around Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels (3) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, in Boston. | Photo: AP/Mark Stockwell





2/9 Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown (7) dribbles past Minnesota Timberwolves guard Ayo Dosunmu (13) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, in Boston. | Photo: AP/Mark Stockwell





3/9 Boston Celtics guard Derrick White (9) scores during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, in Boston. | Photo: AP/Mark Stockwell





4/9 Boston Celtics guard Baylor Scheierman (55) shoots to the net over Minnesota Timberwolves guard Bones Hyland (8) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, in Boston. | Photo: AP/Mark Stockwell





5/9 Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels (3) scores between Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, left, and Boston Celtics forward Luka Garza, right, during the second half of an NBA basketball game, in Boston. | Photo: AP/Mark Stockwell





6/9 Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) scores during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics, in Boston. | Photo: AP/Mark Stockwell





7/9 Minnesota Timberwolves guard Ayo Dosunmu (13) scores during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics, in Boston. | Photo: AP/Mark Stockwell





8/9 Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) defends the ball from Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels (3) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, in Boston. | Photo: AP/Mark Stockwell





9/9 Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels, left, and Boston Celtics forward Hugo González, right, trip each other up chasing the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game, in Boston. | Photo: AP/Mark Stockwell





