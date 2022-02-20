Sunday, Feb 20, 2022
Beijing Winter Olympics: Outrage In Taiwan As Huang Yu-ting Trains In 'Chinese Suit,' PM Wants Athlete Punished

Symbols of the two sides are especially sensitive at a time when China's ruling Communist Party, which claims Taiwan as part of its territory.

Huang Yu-ting is one of four Taiwanese athletes at the Beijing Winter Olympics. AP Photo

Updated: 20 Feb 2022 4:02 pm

Taiwan's premier wants a Taiwanese Olympic speedskater to be punished for wearing what appeared to be a suit from China's team during training. (More Sports News)

Symbols of the two sides are especially sensitive at a time when China's ruling Communist Party, which claims Taiwan as part of its territory even though the island has long operated with its own national government, is trying to intimidate the democracy by flying fighter jets and bombers nearby.

Huang Yu-ting, one of four Taiwanese athletes at the Winter Games, posted a video on her social media page Jan. 23 showing her training in what appeared to be a Chinese suit, the Central News Agency reported. It said Huang apologized and removed the video.

Premier Su Tseng-chang asked the Ministry of Education and the Sports Administration to investigate so Huang would “receive an adequate punishment,” CNA reported, citing a Cabinet spokesperson, Lo Ping-cheng.

The Olympics are one facet of a wide-ranging campaign by Beijing to isolate Taiwan.

The International Olympic Committee requires Taiwanese athletes to compete under the name “Chinese Taipei,” which obscures the island's longstanding self-ruled status.

Taiwan's Sports Administration said Huang would face no penalty but should be “more aware of the sensitivity of cross-Taiwan Strait politics,” according to CNA.

The Taiwanese team leader at the Olympics, Steven Chen, said the Chinese Taipei Olympic Committee would review in April whether Huang was wearing the appropriate clothing, according to CNA. 

Tags

Sports Olympics Beijing Winter Olympics China-Taiwan Winter Olympics Republic Of China Communist Party Of China (CPC) Chinese Taipei Winter Olympics Huang Yu-ting Su Tseng-chang Taiwan Beijing
