Saturday, Mar 12, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Ballon D’Or Award Undergoes Significant Changes; Calendar Year Criterion Scrapped

A regular European season would be considered for Ballon d’Or award instead of calendar year. Number of voters will also be reduced.

Ballon D’Or Award Undergoes Significant Changes; Calendar Year Criterion Scrapped
Voters will no longer consider a player's career accomplishments for Ballon d’Or award. Twitter/@francefootball

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Mar 2022 11:52 pm

The Ballon d'Or will now be awarded based on performances over the course of a regular European season, rather than a calendar year, France Football magazine said Friday. (More Football News)

A reduction in the number of voters was among other changes announced, with the goal of streamlining the process. Voters also will no longer consider a player's career accomplishments.

France Football magazine has given out the award to men every year since 1956 and to women each year since 2018, though both were canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic.

Related stories

English Premier League Wrap: Business As Usual On The Field For Chelsea

Real Madrid Vs PSG: UEFA Opens Disciplinary Case Against Nasser Al-Khelaifi After Champions League Rampage

“No more January to December,” the magazine said on Twitter. 

“The (Ballon d'Or) will now be awarded on the basis of a classic football season: August to July."

Paris Saint-Germain and Argentina great Lionel Messi won for a record-extending seventh time and Alexia Putellas of Barcelona and Spain became the third winner of the women's award for 2021. Messi edged out prolific Bayern Munich and Poland striker Robert Lewandowski.

The switch means the next Ballon d'Or award will encompass the 2021-22 season, ending with the women's European Championship in July. The next award ceremony will be in October.

The World Cup in Qatar, scheduled Nov. 21 to Dec. 18, won't be considered until the following season.

The men's voting pool will be reduced from 170 to 100; with 50 voters for the women.

The magazine also clarified the criteria for the award. It's based first on individual performance, then team performance, and finally fair play.

Tags

Sports Football Ballon D'Or Award Lionel Messi European Championship Paris Saint-Germain Alexia Putellas Robert Lewandowski Bayern Munich Spain Poland France Paris
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Gangubai's Daughter On Alia Bhatt Film: 'My Mother Was A Respected Woman'

Gangubai's Daughter On Alia Bhatt Film: 'My Mother Was A Respected Woman'

Book Review: Can Dedicating Most Of Our Waking Hours To Work Deliver Us Happiness?

Book Review: Can Dedicating Most Of Our Waking Hours To Work Deliver Us Happiness?