Badminton

Thomas And Uber Cup 2024 Live Streaming: Schedule, India Squad, When, Where To Watch - All Details

The 2024 Thomas and Uber Cup is around the corner and here's everything you need to know about the badminton tournament

X | BWF Media
Team India, the winner of 2022 Thomas Cup. Photo: X | BWF Media
The Asian star shuttlers' caravan is en route to Chengdu for the prestigious Thomas and Uber Cup 2024 badminton tournament, starting on Sunday, April 28th. (More Badminton News)

The tournament comprises two equivalent biennial championships - the Thomas Cup is for men and the Uber Cup is for women.

Indonesia, with 14 titles, is the most successful team in the Thomas Cup. China comes in second with 10 titles, while Malaysia holds the third spot with 5 titles. However, India has risen as a major contender with players like HS Prannoy and Lakshya Sen. Having won their maiden title in 2022, they are coming as the defending champions.

India has never won the Uber Cup but is hoping to secure their first trophy this year. Since 1998, only China, Korea and Japan have claimed the championship. In the previous year, Korea emerged victorious in tough competition against China.

Unfortunately, India will be missing some of their best players like PV Sindhu, Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto. The spotlight will be on Anmol Kharb, who was the key player during India's winning campaign at the Badminton Asia Team Championships.

Thomas Cup squad: 

Singles - HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth, Priyanshu Rajawat and Kiran George

Doubles - Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty, MR Arjun, Dhruv Kapila and Sai Pratheek

Uber Cup squad: 

Singles - Anmol Kharb, Tanvi Sharma, Ashmita Chaliha and Isharani Baruah

Doubles - Shruti Mishra, Priya Konjengbam, Simran Singhi and Ritika Thaker

Schedule:

Both the men's and women's championships will include 16 teams divided into four groups. The group stage matches will commence on April 28.

Thomas Cup

Group A: China, South Korea, Canada, Australia

Group B: Japan, Chinese Taipei, Germany, Czech Republic

Group C: Indonesia, India, Thailand, England

Group D: Denmark, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Algeria

Uber Cup

Group A: China, India, Canada, Singapore

Group B: Thailand, Chinese Taipei, Malaysia, Australia

Group C: Japan, Indonesia, Hong Kong, Uganda

Group D: South Korea, Denmark, United States, Mexico

The final round of both the championships will be held on May 5.

Where to watch Thomas and Uber Cup 2024 badminton matches?

BWF TV is the official broadcaster of the tournament. The badminton matches of the Thomas and Uber Cup 2024 will be available to stream on the BWF’s YouTube channel, here.

