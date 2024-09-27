Srikanth Kidambi Vs Angus Ng Ka Long Live Streaming, Macau Open Super 300 Badminton: When, Where To Watch Quarterfinal Match

The star Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth will take on Hong Kongs' Angus Ng Ka Long in the men's singles quarterfinals match of the Macau Open Super 300 badminton tournament on September 27, Friday. (More Badminton News)
Kidambi advanced to the quarters after clinching a straight-game victory over fellow Indian Ayush Shetty, 2023 Odisha masters runner-up with scores of 21-13, 21-18 in the round of 16 on Thursday. Now the 31-year-old is the only Indian player remaining in the men's singles event in Macau.
The sixth seeded Srikanth is playing for this first time since healing from an injury sustained in May. He has an even 4-4 head-to-head record against Angus Ng Ka Long in their last eight encounters in their last eight encounters.
Angus, seeded second at the Macau open, defeated Thailand's Pakkapon Teeraratsakul in the round of 16 match with the scores of 14-21, 21-8, 21-9.
When is Srikanth Kidambi Vs Angus Ng Ka Long, Macau Open Super 300 Quarterfinal match?
The Macau Open Super 300 quarterfinals match between Srikanth Kidambi and Angus Ng Ka Long will take place on September 27, Friday at 10:30 AM IST.
Where to watch Srikanth Kidambi Vs Angus Ng Ka Long, Macau Open Super 300 Quarterfinal match?
The badminton matches of the Macau Open 2024 BWF Super 300 event will be available for live streaming on the JioCinema app and website starting September 28, according to the Olympics website. Also, the live telecast will be done on the Sports18-3 TV channel from the semi-finals onwards.
Unfortunately, the quarterfinal match between Srikanth Kidambi and Angus Ng Ka Long will not be aired live. However, if Srikanth qualifies for the semifinals tomorrow, fans will get to watch it live.