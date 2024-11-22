Badminton

Satwik/Chirag Vs Jin/Seo Live Streaming, BWF China Masters 2024: When, Where To Watch Semi-Final Match

The Satwik-Chirag pairing beat Denmark’s Anders Skaarup Rasmussen and Kim Astrup 21-16, 21-19 to seal their semi-final berth of the Super 750 competition

File-photo
Satwik and Chirag in action Photo: File
India’s Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty will take on South Korea’s Yong Jin and Seung Jae Seo in the semi-final of the BWF China Masters 2024 tournament on Saturday, November 23. (More Badminton News)

The Indian pairing beat Denmark’s Anders Skaarup Rasmussen and Kim Astrup 21-16, 21-19 to seal their semi-final berth of the Super 750 competition.

The South Korean duo of Yong and Seo beat Japan’s Takuro Hoki and Yugo Kobayashi, completing a comeback, 20-22, 21-15, 21-14 to book their semi-final spot. 

With a ticket for the final on the line, it should be a cracking contest, between two promising pairs. 

Satwik/Chirag Vs Jin/Seo, BWF China Masters 2024: Live Streaming

When to watch Satwik/Chirag Vs Jin/Seo, BWF China Masters 2024 Semi-Final match?

The Satwik/Chirag Vs Jin/Seo, BWF China Masters 2024 semi-final match of the BWF China Masters 2024 will take place on Saturday, November 23, at the Shenzhen Arena, China.

The match is expected to start at 3:00 PM IST, which is subject to change.

Where to watch Satwik/Chirag Vs Jin/Seo, BWF China Masters 2024 Semi-Final?

The live streaming of BWF China Masters 2024 will be available on Jio Cinema in India. The China Masters will be telecast live on the Sports 18 3 and Sports 18 1 HD TV channels.

