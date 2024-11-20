Badminton

Satwik/Chirag Vs Kjaer/Sogaard Live Streaming, BWF China Masters 2024: When, Where To Watch Round 2 Match

The Indian duo, in their first appearance since Paris 2024, looked a little edgy in the first game but then came back strong in the second and third to come through and will want to ride on the confidence wave going into the Danish clash

Satwiksairaj-Rankireddy-and-Chirag-Shetty
Satwik lifts Chirag after making history in Jakarta, Indonesia. File Photo
info_icon

India’s Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty will cross swords against Denmark's Rasmus Kjaer and Frederik Sogaard in the second round of the BWF China Masters 2024 tournament on Thursday, November 21. (More Badminton News)

The Indian duo beat Jhe-Huei-Lee and Po-Hsuan Yang 12-21, 21-19, 21-18 to progress to the second round of the BWF Super 750 event. 

Kjaer and Sogaard were at their dominant best in the first round, beating Lin-Bing Wei and Ching Hung Su in straight games 21-12, 21-19. 

The Indian duo, in their first appearance since Paris 2024, looked a little edgy in the first game but then came back strong in the second and third to come through and will want to ride on the confidence wave going into the Danish clash.

Satwik/Chirag Vs Kjaer/Sogaard, BWF China Masters 2024: Live Streaming

When to watch Satwik/Chirag Vs Kjaer/Sogaard, BWF China Masters 2024 Round 2 match?

The Satwik/Chirag Vs Kjaer/Sogaard, BWF China Masters 2024 Round 2 match of the BWF China Masters 2024 will take place on Thursday, November 21, at the Shenzhen Arena, China.

The match is expected to start 2:50 PM IST, which is subject to change.

Where to watch Satwik/Chirag Vs Kjaer/Sogaard, BWF China Masters 2024 Round 2

The live streaming of BWF China Masters 2024 will be available on Jio Cinema in India. The China Masters will be telecast live on the Sports 18 3 and Sports 18 1 HD TV channels.

Additionally, the badminton matches will be available on the official BWF TV YouTube channel.

