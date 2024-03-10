The Orleans Masters 2024, the eighth tournament on the 2024 BWF World Tour, is part of the Orleans Masters championships. It has been organized since 2012 by the Orleans Masters and is sanctioned by the BWF. (More Badminton News)
The 2024 edition is of utmost importance as top athletes will compete to gather points in the race to qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games
. The international badminton tournament is part of the BWF World Tour Super 300 series with a total prize pool of US$210,000.
It is scheduled to be held simultaneously with the 2024 All England Open. Priyanshu Rajawat is the defending champion in the men's singles category while Carolina Marin is the reigning champion in the women's singles category.
Chen Boyang and Liu Yi won the men's doubles in the previous edition while Rena Miyaura and Ayako Sakuramoto won the women's doubles. Chen Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei won the mixed doubles in the last edition.
When will the Orleans Masters 2024 tournament be played?
The Orleans Masters 2024 tournament will be played at Palais des Sports in Orleans, France, from 12th to 17th March 2024.
Here is the full schedule of matches: [all times are local, Central European Time (UTC+1)]
12 March - Qualifying and preliminary rounds - 9:30 am
13 March - Preliminary rounds - 9:00 am
14 March - Preliminary rounds - 12:00 pm
15 March - Quarter-finals - 01:00 pm
16 March - Semi-finals - 11:00 am
17 March - Finals - 11:00 am
Where to watch the Orleans Masters 2024 tournament?
The initial rounds of the Orleans Masters 2024 tournament will be streamed live on BWF TV's YouTube channel.
Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast for the tournament in India.