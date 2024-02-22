Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth will face top-ranked Victor Axelsen in the opening round of the BWF All England Open Championships 2024 men's singles draw. The winner of the bout will tackle one of Lin Chun-Yi or Weng Hong Yang in the subsequent stage. (More Badminton News)
Meanwhile, India's highest-ranked shuttler, HS Prannoy, will start his All England Open campaign on the other side of the same section; Prannoy will clash with Su Li Yang, with the victor squaring up against Christo Popov and Lee Chiuk Yiu
Unseeded Lakshya Sen will take on Ng Tze Yong in the bottom-half of the draw. Priyanshu Rajawat, who has been drawn in the same section, will face Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo in his opening match.
The world's top-ranked men's doubles pair and Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna awardees, Satwiksairaj Rankideddy and Chirag Shetty, will begin their quest for the All England Open gold with an opening round bout versus Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan. Should the pairs progress as planned, the Indian duo will tackle their first ranked opponents in the quarterfinals in the form of Malaysia's Aaron Chia and Soo Wooi Yik.
Having led the Indian women's team to a historic gold medal at the Badminton Asia World Championships 2024, PV Sindhu will look to keep the momentum going when she faces Germany's Yvonne Li in the first round of the BWF All England Open Championships 2024. Things won't get any easier for Sindhu thereon; should she beat her opponent in the first round, her subsequent match will likely pitch her against the world's top-ranked women's singles shuttler, An Se Young.
India's only other representative in the women's singles draw, Akarshi Kashyap, will battle Pai Yu Po in her opening match.
Three pairings will represent India in the All England Open women's doubles draw, two of them pitted in the same section. The other, made up in equal parts by Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand, will play Apriyani Rahayu and Siti Fadia Silva Ramadhanti in the first round.
Meanwhile, Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto will face Yeung Nga Ting and Yeung Pui Lam. Rutaparna Panda and Swetaparna Panda, on the other hand, will clash with Japan's Rin Iwanaga and Kei Nakanishi.
India will not have any representatives in the All England Open 2024 mixed doubles draw. The competitions will commence on March 12, 2024.