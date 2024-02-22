Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth will face top-ranked Victor Axelsen in the opening round of the BWF All England Open Championships 2024 men's singles draw. The winner of the bout will tackle one of Lin Chun-Yi or Weng Hong Yang in the subsequent stage. (More Badminton News)

Meanwhile, India's highest-ranked shuttler, HS Prannoy, will start his All England Open campaign on the other side of the same section; Prannoy will clash with Su Li Yang, with the victor squaring up against Christo Popov and Lee Chiuk Yiu