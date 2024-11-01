Badminton

Hylo Open 2024, India Wrap: Malvika Bansod, Ayush Shetty Enter Semi-Finals

Sixth seed Malvika Bansod will next face Denmark's Julie Dawall Jakobsen in the women's singles semi-finals, while Ayush Shetty will meet fourth seed Christo Popov of France

Malvika Bansod file photo
Malvika Bansod beat the higher-ranked Thed uy Linh Nguyen of Vietnam in the quarter-finals. Photo: File
Rising Indian shuttler Malvika Bansod progressed to the semifinals of the the Hylo Open, defeating higher-ranked Thed uy Linh Nguyen of Vietnam in Saarbrucken, Germany on Friday. (More Badminton News)

Malvika, seeded sixth in the women's singles category, outwitted her opponent, seeded fourth, 21-15 21-17 in quarterfinal clash.

Malvika will next face eighth seed Denmark's Julie Dawall Jakobsen in the semifinals.

BY PTI

Among other Indians, Ayush Shetty beat Finlland's Kalle Koljoen 21-18 21-18 to enter the men's singles semifinals.

He will next play fourth seed Christo Popov of France in the semifinals.

