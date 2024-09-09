Hong Kong Open 2024 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch BWF World Tour Super 500 Tournament

The 2024 Hong Kong Open, officially known as the Li-Ning Hong Kong Open 2024 Super 500, is set to take place at the Hong Kong Coliseum from September 10 to 15, with a total prize pool of $420,000. (More Sports News)
Many prominent shuttlers will take to the court in this tournament.
The top three men's singles seeds are Shi Yu Qi, Viktor Axelsen and Jonatan Christie.
Indians Expected To Participate
Many Indian players are expected to participate in the tournament. Some of the names circulating are -
Men's Singles - Priyanshu Rajawat, Kiran George, Chirag Sen
Women's Singles - Tanya Hemanth, Aakarshi Kashyap
Women's Doubles - Swetaparna Panda/Rutaparna Panda, Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand
Hong Kong Open 2024: Live Streaming
When to watch Hong Kong Open 2024?
The 2024 Hong Kong Open is set to take place at the Hong Kong Coliseum from September 10 to 15. The timings are yet to be decided.
Where to watch Hong Kong Open 2024 live streaming?
No live broadcasting information has been released yet, but fans can follow the scores on the official site and stream the matches live on the Badminton World Federation’s official YouTube channel, @bwftv.