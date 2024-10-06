BWF World Junior Individual Championships 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online

The BWF World Junior Championships 2024 are well underway in Nanchang, China. While the mixed team championships (Suhandinata Cup) were played from September 30 to October 5, the individual championships (Eye-Level Cups) are scheduled from October 7 to 13, 2024. (More Badminton News)
This is the 24th edition of the marquee age-group event. In the mixed team championships, Indonesia claimed the title for the second time with a dominant performance against favourites China in the final.
China, who had lost only one of 50 encounters in the run-up to the final, lost nine of 10 in the final. Meanwhile, defeated semi-finalists Malaysia and Japan were both awarded bronze medals. India finished sixth in the 39-team event.
It is now time for players to shine in the individual leg of the tournament. The event is an important stepping stone for future stars, with past competitors including world-class players like Akane Yamaguchi of Japan and Viktor Axelsen of Denmark, both of whom have gone on to become two-time world champions in their professional careers.
The BWF World Junior Championships were first hosted in Jakarta in 1992 as an individual championships and the fixture soon established itself as an elite world youth tournament.
BWF World Junior Individual Championships 2024: Live Streaming Details
When and where will the BWF World Junior Individual Championships 2024 be played?
The BWF World Junior Individual Championships 2024 will be played from October 7 to 13 in Nanchang, China.
Where will the BWF World Junior Individual Championships 2024 be telecast and live streamed?
The BWF World Junior Individual Championships 2024 will be live streamed on Badminton World Federation’s official YouTube channel. The tournament will not be broadcast on any TV channel in India.