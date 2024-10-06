Badminton

BWF World Junior Individual Championships 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online

India finished sixth in the mixed team championships, which were won by Indonesia. Here is all you need to know about the individual leg of the BWF tournament

Indonesia-badminton-BWF-World-Junior-Mixed-Team-Championships
Indonesia claimed the BWF World Junior Mixed Team Championships title for the second time, beating China in the final. Photo: BWF website
info_icon

The BWF World Junior Championships 2024 are well underway in Nanchang, China. While the mixed team championships (Suhandinata Cup) were played from September 30 to October 5, the individual championships (Eye-Level Cups) are scheduled from October 7 to 13, 2024. (More Badminton News)

This is the 24th edition of the marquee age-group event. In the mixed team championships, Indonesia claimed the title for the second time with a dominant performance against favourites China in the final.

China, who had lost only one of 50 encounters in the run-up to the final, lost nine of 10 in the final. Meanwhile, defeated semi-finalists Malaysia and Japan were both awarded bronze medals. India finished sixth in the 39-team event.

It is now time for players to shine in the individual leg of the tournament. The event is an important stepping stone for future stars, with past competitors including world-class players like Akane Yamaguchi of Japan and Viktor Axelsen of Denmark, both of whom have gone on to become two-time world champions in their professional careers.

PV Sindhu during a Women's Singles round of 16 - | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
PV Sindhu Ropes In South Korean Great Lee Hyun Il As Consulting Coach

BY PTI

The BWF World Junior Championships were first hosted in Jakarta in 1992 as an individual championships and the fixture soon established itself as an elite world youth tournament.

BWF World Junior Individual Championships 2024: Live Streaming Details

When and where will the BWF World Junior Individual Championships 2024 be played?

The BWF World Junior Individual Championships 2024 will be played from October 7 to 13 in Nanchang, China.

Where will the BWF World Junior Individual Championships 2024 be telecast and live streamed?

The BWF World Junior Individual Championships 2024 will be live streamed on Badminton World Federation’s official YouTube channel. The tournament will not be broadcast on any TV channel in India.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Pakistan Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup: IND-W Chasing 106-Run Target, Now At 79/2 After 15 Overs
  2. India Vs Bangladesh, 1st T20I Live Scores: Men In Blue Face Bangla Tigers In Series Opener At Gwalior
  3. LLC 2024: Match 1 Scores Revised As Manipal Tigers, Konark Suryas Odisha Share One Point Each
  4. India Vs Pakistan Toss Update, Women's T20 World Cup: PAK-W Bat First - Check Playing XIs
  5. India Vs Pakistan, Women’s T20 WC Match Prediction: Who Will Win, H2H, Weather And Pitch Report
Football News
  1. India Vs Vietnam: Manolo Marquez Announces 23-Member Squad For The International Friendly - Check Who's In
  2. Real Madrid 2-0 Villarreal, La Liga: Dani Carvajal Injury Serious, Could Miss Rest Of Season
  3. Inter 3-2 Torino, Serie A: Inzaghi Demands More From Nerazzurri After Narrow Win
  4. Bundesliga: Bayer Leverkusen Surrender 2-goal Lead to Draw Against Holsten Keil - In Pics
  5. Premier League: Guardiola Not Concerned Despite Manchester City's Poor Defensive Record
Tennis News
  1. Shanghai Masters: Jannik Sinner Battles Past Tomas Martin Etcheverry To Enter Round Of 16
  2. Shanghai Masters: Novak Djokovic Relieved To Pass Alex Michelsen Test
  3. China Open: Gauff Rallies To Reach Final; Sinner, Alcaraz, Djokovic Win In Shanghai
  4. Shanghai Masters: Returning Novak Djokovic Battles Past Alex Michelsen In First Round
  5. China Open: Coco Gauff Fights Back To Beat Paula Badosa, Enter Final
Hockey News
  1. Sultan Of Johor Cup: PR Sreejesh Set For His First Assignment As India Junior Hockey Coach
  2. Harmanpreet Singh Credits HIL For Personal Growth, Excited At League's Return
  3. Hockey India League 2024-25: Dates, Venues, Teams, Player Auction, And What's New?
  4. Hockey India League Returns After Seven-Year Gap - Check Out All Details
  5. India Vs Germany: Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 5-Year-Old Boy Assaulted in Pune; Girl Raped And Murdered In Bengal, Outrage And Protests Erupt
  2. Day In Pics: October 06, 2024
  3. Haryana Elections 2024: Youth Demand Jobs, Education, End to Caste Politics
  4. Check Sanzipora’s Fight for Roads, Water, Jobs After Article 370 Abrogation
  5. Weather Wrap: Meghalaya Flashfloods Kill 10, IMD Issues 'Yellow' Alert For Bengaluru, Rainy Durga Puja For Bengal
Entertainment News
  1. Shubhra Chaturvedi: An ‘Andolanjeevi’ Artist  
  2. Manvat Murders Review: Ashish Bende’s Police Procedural is Too Sedate to Grip
  3. Kashmir’s Timeless Hamlet
  4. Kashmir Chronicles: A Cinema In The Offing
  5. Joker: Folie à Deux Review: Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga Can’t Rescue a Flubbed-Experiment Sequel
US News
  1. Trump Returns To Site Of Assassination Attempt; China Accused Of Interference | Latest On US Elections 2024
  2. Hurricane Helene Death Toll Rises To 227 As Search Ops Continue
  3. Hurricane Leslie Strengthens To Category 1. What To Know About Its Path And Impact
  4. Who Are Padmini Pillai And Nalini Tata, The Indian Americans Selected As White House Fellows?
  5. US Elections 2024: Tim Walz, JD Vance To Go Head-To-Head In VP Debate | Key Issues To Watch Out For
World News
  1. Another Mass Shooting In Israel, 1 Dead & 8 Injured In Beersheba; Attacker Killed
  2. After One Year Of War, Gaza Faces The Challenge Of Clearing Tons Of Rubble
  3. Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu On State Visit To India | What's On Agenda
  4. In Photos: Israeli Airstrikes Hit Lebanon
  5. Trump Returns To Site Of Assassination Attempt; China Accused Of Interference | Latest On US Elections 2024
Latest Stories
  1. Today's Horoscope For October 5, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  2. Haryana Assembly Election: Young Voters Could Play Decisive Role
  3. Haryana Assembly Election 2024: What Past Vote Shares Foretell
  4. Why Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei Chose The Famous Imam Khomeini Mosque For His Rare Sermon
  5. South Korea Vs Philippines Toss Update, ICC T20 World Cup Qualifiers: PHI Bat First - Check Playing XIs
  6. Failed Alliance Saves Congress From Harakiri In Haryana
  7. Haryana Assembly Election: Women, A Conspicuous Absence In Mewat’s Electoral Pitches
  8. Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 LIVE: 63% Voter Turnout Till 5:30 PM; CM Saini Slams Congress Over 'Jhooth And Loot'