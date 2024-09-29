World Junior Championships 2024 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch BWF Tournament On TV And Online

The twenty-fourth edition of the BWF World Junior Championship will be held in Nanchang, China from September 30 to October 13. (More Badminton News)
The event will run in two phases, namely, the Mixed Team Championships (Suhandinata Cup), and the Individual Championships (Eye-Level Cups).
The Mixed Team Championship will get underway from September 30 to October 5, while the individual event will run from October 7 to 13th.
The tournament was first hosted in Jakarta, in 1992, mainly focusing on the individual championships, and eventually made its name as an elite world youth tournament.
The 2023 edition of the event was hosted at Spokane, Washington, in the United States.
World Junior Championships 2024: Live Streaming
When to watch the World Junior Championships 2024?
The 2024 World Junior Championships is set to take place in Nanchang, China from September 30 to October 13.
Where to watch the World Junior Championships 2024 live streaming?
No live broadcasting information has been released yet, but fans can follow the scores on the official site and stream the matches live on the Badminton World Federation’s official YouTube channel.