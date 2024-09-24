Badminton

Days After Criticism, BAI Announces Cash Reward For Paris Medallist Para Shuttlers

Nitesh Kumar, who won the men's singles SL3 gold, will receive INR 15 lakh, while silver medallists Suhas Yathiraj and Thulasimathi Murugesan will each get Rs 10 lakh

Thulasimathi-Murugesan-Nitesh-Kumar-indian-para-shuttlers
Indian para shuttlers Thulasimathi Murugesan and Nitesh Kumar. Photo: X | Thulasimathi Murugesan
The Badminton Association of India announced on Tuesday a total reward of Rs 50 lakh for the para shuttlers who secured medals at the Paris Paralympics last month. (More Badminton News)

Indian para shuttlers won five medals, including one gold, two silver and as many bronze, at the Paris Games.

Nitesh Kumar, who clinched the coveted gold in the men's Singles SL3 category, will receive a prize of Rs 15 lakh, while silver medallists Suhas Yathiraj (men's singles SL4) and Thulasimathi Murugesan (women's singles SU5) will each be awarded Rs 10 lakh.

India's Paralympic champion shuttler Nitesh Kumar. - File
Nitesh Kumar Unhappy With BAI, Wants Para Badminton To Be Brought Under PCI

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Bronze-medal winners Manisha Ramadass (women's singles SU5) and Nithya Sre Sivan (women's single SH6 category) will each receive Rs 7.5 lakh.

Thulasimathi, Manisha and Nithya made history by becoming the first Indian women shuttlers to secure medals at the Paralympics.

"Indian para badminton players have been performing consistently on the world stage and the cash rewards are just one way for BAI to recognise their efforts in helping the country win medals at the Paralympics," BAI secretary-general Sanjay Mishra said.

"BAI is committed to developing and promoting para-badminton across the country and helping these players achieve much more success and many more initiatives to develop para-badminton are being undertaken," he added.

Considering the tight tournament schedule of the players, BAI will also organise a virtual interaction session with these players to congratulate them and to understand their requirements for continued development.

