Indian shuttler Aakarshi Kashyap will face world no. 7 Han Yue of China in the second round of the Arctic Open 2024 at the Vantaan Energia Areena in Vantaa, Finland on Thursday. (More Badminton News)
Now, if Kashyap manages to win this contest, she will gain India's hopes of a medal in the women's event. Unnati Hooda and Malvika Bansod are also competing in the second round.
India's ace shuttler PV Sindhu crashed out in the opening round after losing in straight sets to Canadian shuttler Michelle Li.
Aakarshi Kashyap Vs Han Yue, Arctic Open 2024 Live Streaming Details
The Aakarshi Kashyap vs Han Yue match in the Arctic Open 2024 will take place at Vantaan Energia Areena in Vantaa, Finland on Thursday, 10th October 2024. The match will start at 05:30 pm IST.
The Aakarshi Kashyap vs Han Yue in the Arctic Open 2024 will be live telecasted in India on the Sports18-3, Sports18-1 and Sports18-1HD TV channels.
The Aakarshi Kashyap vs Han Yue match in the Arctic Open 2024 will be live-streamed on the JioCinema in India. Fans can watch the matches through the JioCinema website or application.