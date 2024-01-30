Sports

Australian Open: Jannik Sinner Returns Home To Italy With Trophy Amid Huge Fanfare

Jannik Sinner made history by becoming the first Italian in almost 48 years to win a Grand Slam Singles Title, emerging victorious at the 2024 Australian Open

Associated Press (AP)
January 30, 2024

X/ Georgia Meloni : Italian tennis player, Jannik Sinner
Jannik Sinner made history by becoming the first Italian in almost 48 years to win a Grand Slam Singles Title, emerging victorious at the 2024 Australian Open. (More Tennis News)

Wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with his orange racket bag strapped onto his shoulders, Sinner held a green bag with gold-coloured straps containing his Australian Open trophy.

Sinner was due to be honoured by Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni later Tuesday.

By rallying from two sets down to beat Daniil Medvedev in Sunday's final, Sinner became the first Italian man to win a Grand Slam singles title in nearly a half-century — since Adriano Panatta won the French Open trophy in 1976.

In November, Sinner also led Italy to its first Davis Cup title since 1976.

Sinner will hold a news conference with Italian Tennis and Padel Federation president Angelo Binaghi on Wednesday. Then he and his Davis Cup teammates are scheduled to be honoured by Italian President Sergio Mattarella on Thursday.

On Monday, Pope Francis congratulated Italy for Sinner's victory.

