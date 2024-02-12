Australia Vs West Indies, 3rd T20I, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch WI's Tour Of AUS 2024 On TV And Online

West Indies' tour of Australia concludes with the third and final T20I set to be played on February 13, Tuesday at the Perth Stadium. The hosts have already won the series and will look to test their bench strength against a poor West Indies team. (More Cricket News)
Rovman Powell-led team have not been at their superlative best in this series. After a 3-0 drubbing in the ODIs, T20Is proved to be much of a 'stronger' proposition for the Men from the Caribbean. However, the likes of Andre Russell, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran and others have been a major letdown as they went 0-2 down in the T20I series.
The Mitchell Marsh-led Aussies won the first T20I at Hobart by 11 runs and returned with a 34 run win at Adelaide thanks to a fifth T20 ton from Glenn Maxwell. With the T20 World Cup around the corner, both the teams would look to end on a high at Perth on Tuesday.
Australia vs West Indies T20 head-to-head
Total matches played - 21
West Indies won - 10
Australia won - 11
Australia vs West Indies T20I 2024 squads:
Australia T20I squad: Mitchell Marsh (captain), Sean Abbott, Jason Behrendorff, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wicketkeeper), Glenn Maxwell, Matt Short, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wicketkeeper), David Warner, Adam Zampa.
West Indies T20I squad: Rovman Powell (captain), Shai Hope (wicketkeeper), Johnson Charles (wicketkeeper), Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran (wicketkeeper), Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Oshane Thomas.
When will the Australia vs West Indies, 3rd T20I, be played?
The 3rd T20I between Australia and the West Indies is scheduled to be played on February 13, 2024, Friday, at 1:30 PM IST.
Where will the Australia vs West Indies, 3rd T20I, be played?
The 3rd T20I between Australia and West Indies will be played at the Perth Stadium.
Which TV channel will broadcast Australia vs West Indies, T20I Series?
All three Australia vs West Indies T20I matches will be broadcast on Star Sports 2, Star Star Sports 1 Hindi and their respective HD channels in India.
Where will the Australia vs West Indies, T20I Series, be live-streamed online?
Disney+ Hotstar will be streaming Australia vs West Indies, T20I Series, live, online.