Sunday, Aug 28, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

AUS Vs ZIM, 1st ODI: Cameron Green, David Warner Star As Australia Beat Zimbabwe by Five Wickets

Cameron Green claimed his maiden five-wicket haul before David Warner and Steve Smith contributed with the bat to give Australia 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series.

Australia players celebrate a fall of Zimbabwean wicket in the first ODI.
Australia players celebrate a fall of Zimbabwean wicket in the first ODI. Twitter (Cricket Australia)

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Aug 2022 3:26 pm

Cameron Green claimed his maiden five-wicket haul before David Warner and Steve Smith made light work of the run chase to set up a five-wicket victory for Australia over Zimbabwe in the first ODI of a three-match series. (More Cricket News)

It is the African nation's first ODI series in Australia since 2004. After Zimbabwe were sent in by Australian skipper Aaron Finch on Sunday, Green, took 5-33 as the tourists lost its last six wickets for 15 runs and was bowled out for 200 in the tropical north Queensland city of Townsville.

Australia then made light work of the run chase, as Warner scored 57 off 66 balls and Steve Smith played the anchor role of the innings to make an unbeaten 48 off 80 balls to set up the victory. Glenn Maxwell finished the match with consecutive sixes off Richard Ngarava in the 34th over.

Green, who had only one ODI wicket prior to Sunday's match, removed Sikander Raza and stand-in skipper Regis Chakabva cheaply and then returned to clean up the tail as Zimbabwe's hopes of posting a defendable total fell away in the final overs.

Related stories

David Warner Wants 'Honest Conversation' About Australia Captaincy, Says He's Leader 'Without Having A Title'

Can Virat Kohli Get Back Among The Runs Before T20 World Cup In Australia?

Ian Chappell, Former Australian Captain, Drops Commentary Mic After A Career Spanning 45 Years

“(We) just had a really clear gameplan, got a bit lucky at the end there, was just the right place at the right time trying to bowl back of a length on a wicket that was kind of going up and down," Green said.

“I was luckily the one who got the rewards, but I think the rest of the team bowled really well and basically gave me the opportunity to be in that position.” Wessly Madhevere scored a career-high 72 runs and opener Tadiwanashe Marumani added 45 as Zimbabwe started watchfully against Australia's bowlers.

But, when Adam Zampa got Madhevere caught and bowled and Chakabva was caught by Starc following a Green delivery, Zimbabwe’s tail quickly collapsed chasing quick runs. Australia lost Finch for 15 in the eighth over, before Warner and Smith combined for 65-run stand to have Australia's chase looking comfortable.

Alex Carey, Mitch Marsh and Marcus Stoinis all fell cheaply to spinner Ryan Burl (3-60) to stall the hosts' progress but Maxwell blasted 32 off nine deliveries to seal the victory for Australia in their first of 17 ODIs before next year’s World Cup in India.

Zimbabwe are making their first appearance for a ODI in the country since 2004 with the teams set to play three ODIs in seven days at the 10,000-seat Riverway Stadium. The second game of the three-match series is on Wednesday also at Townsville.

The match also held tributes for local hero and former Australia Test player Andrew Symonds who died in an auto-accident in May near Townsville. Fans, players, family and friends stood in silence before the match before further tributes to the charismatic allrounder were held at the innings break.

Tags

Sports Australia National Cricket Team Zimbabwe National Cricket Team Cameron Green David Warner Steve Smith Cricket Sikander Raza Aaron Finch Adam Zampa
NEXT MATCH
PAK
VS
IND
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read