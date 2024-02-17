Sports

Argentina Open 2024: Carlos Alcaraz Through To The Semi-Final

The 20-year-old No. 2-ranked player struggled with Vavassori’s energy in the first set, but cruised to victory in the second on the outdoor clay courts

Associated Press (AP)
February 17, 2024

Carlos Alcaraz is through the semis of the Argentina Open 2024. Photo: AP
info-icon

Top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz advanced to the Argentina Open semifinals after beating Andrea Vavassori of Italy 7-6 (1), 6-1 on Friday. The 20-year-old No. 2-ranked player struggled with Vavassori’s energy in the first set, but cruised to victory in the second on the outdoor clay courts. (More Tennis News)

“Everyone wants to be No. 1 or No. 2, but this is not a sea of roses. Everyone is working hard to be better than you,” the Spanish player said after the match.

Alcaraz will face Chile’s Nicolas Jarry on Saturday. The third-seeded Jarry secured his place after home-crowd favorite Tomás Etcheverry retired in the third set due to an injury in his right leg.

Etcheverry won the first set 6-4 and lost the second 7-5 before he made his decision to stop playing. Two players from Argentina are in the other semifinal on Saturday.

Federico Coria beat countryman Sebastián Baez 6-1, 6-4, and Facundo Diaz Acosta defeated Dusan Lajovic of Serbia 6-4, 6-3.

