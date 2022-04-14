Thursday, Apr 14, 2022
Allyson Felix, USA Track And Field Legend, Announces Retirement At End Of 2022 Season   

Allyson Felix is the most decorated American track and field athlete of all time. She has won 11 Olympic medals, including seven gold. She also bagged 13 world titles.

Allyson Felix won a 400m bronze at Tokyo Olympics last year followed by a gold in the 4x400 relay. Olympics.com

Updated: 14 Apr 2022 5:39 pm

Allyson Felix, who closed the Tokyo Olympics last year with more Olympic medals than any USA track and field athlete in history, informed she will retire after the 2022 season. (More Sports News)

“This season isn’t about the time on the clock, it’s simply about joy,” Felix said in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

“If you see me on the track this year I hope to share a moment, a memory and my appreciation with you."

At age 35, Felix won a bronze medal in the 400 meters last summer in Tokyo, then followed it up with a gold medal in the 4x400 relay.

Those were her 10th and 11th Olympic medals, which helped her pass Carl Lewis in the US record book and left her behind only one runner in history, Finland's Paavo Nurmi, who won 12 medals between 1920 and 1928.

Her last major meets figure to be the US championships from June 23-26, then the world championships, which take place in Eugene, Oregon, from July 15-24. Felix also has a record of 13 gold medals and 18 overall from world championships.

More recently, she has become an outspoken advocate for women. Her daughter, Camryn, was born in 2018. Around the same time, Felix cut ties with Nike, upset with the way the company treated pregnant athletes.

In her Instagram post, she said: “This season I’m running for women. I’m running for a better future for my daughter.”

