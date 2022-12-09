Friday, Dec 09, 2022
AIFF To Soon Have A Dedicated Women's Department

AIFF To Soon Have A Dedicated Women's Department

AIFF is undergoing a structural revamp and in the process of the revamp, a women's department is being created.

Shaji Prabhakaran serves as the AIFF secretary.
Shaji Prabhakaran serves as the AIFF secretary. Twitter

Updated: 09 Dec 2022 3:56 pm

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) is in the process of creating an exclusive women's department as a part of its structural revamp, secretary general Shaji Prabhakaran said during the first meeting of the national body's women's sub-committee chaired by Valanka Alemao. (More Football News)

The meeting was also attended by deputy secretary general Sunando Dhar, former India players Thongam Tababi Devi and Sujata Kar, among others.

Indian women’s team head coach Thomas Dennerby also attended the meeting, held via video conference, as a special invitee.

"Now we are in the process of setting up a separate women's department. A girls' 'Festival for Football' will be organised by state associations from January 1 for promoting women's football across the country," Prabhakaran said in an AIFF release.  

The committee recommended that more former national team players should be inducted into the AIFF's scouting wing to spot talented players from all over the country. Suggestions were also made to frame a co-committee of scouts composed of the former national team players.

The Committee felt that India should start spotting talented players from the age of 13 itself and nurture them thereafter. To that extent, the members recommended that leagues similar to the U-17 Khelo India League should be held at the U-13 and the U-15 levels as well. The under-13 girls’ festival and the Federation Cup should be revived, the Committee recommended.

In order to further incentivise player performance, the Committee recommended the AIFF to award cash prizes in the Senior Nationals and participation certificates to all the players in the Indian Women's League. There should be zonal camps and zonal academies for girls, it said.

