AIFF's Top Officials Discuss Indian Football With Counterparts From Belgium

Chaubey and Prabhakaran were greeted by Royal Belgian Football Association president Paul Van den Bulck, CEO Peter Bossaert, operations director, football, Jelle Schelstraete, and advisor Hedeli Sassi at the football body's headquarters.

AIFF members being welcomed by their Belgian counterparts on Monday.
AIFF members being welcomed by their Belgian counterparts on Monday. Twitter/@kalyanchaubey

Updated: 27 Feb 2023 10:32 pm

All India Football Federation president Kalyan Chaubey and secretary general Shaji Prabhakaran met with their counterparts from Belgium in Brussles on Monday to discuss a number of issues aimed at improving the technical know-how in Indian football. (More Football News)

Chaubey said after the meeting, "We have a very fruitful meeting with Royal Belgian Football Association, who will help us improve on multiple technical standpoints. Belgium has been one of the leaders in world football in the last decade, and this is a great opportunity for India to gain from their experience."

Prabhakaran added, "This is a new dawn for Indian football, and the positive dialogue with RBFA will further continue to create a synergy for development in areas like scouting, talent development, coach education, youth team training and also the possibility of having exposure tours. 

"More details on these will be finalised in due course of time. The RBFA have some top-class facilities, and they have done some exemplary work from their headquarters, becoming one of the world leaders in football."

