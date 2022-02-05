Saturday, Feb 05, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

African Cup Of Nations 2021: Sadio Mane Or Mohamed Salah – Final Revolves Around Two Liverpool Stars

Sadio Mane scored Senegal’s first goal of the AFCON 2021 while Mohamed Salah delivered the goal for Egypt’s first win in Cameroon.

African Cup Of Nations 2021: Sadio Mane Or Mohamed Salah – Final Revolves Around Two Liverpool Stars
The AFCON 2021 final will be a clash between two Liverpool stars -- Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah. AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Feb 2022 7:44 pm

Egypt or Senegal? Or maybe a more absorbing question for world soccer fans: Mohamed Salah or Liverpool teammate Sadio Mané? (More Football News)

Sunday's African Cup of Nations final in Cameroon will center on two of the continent's biggest stars, now global stars, when Salah's Egypt tries to reclaim its lost glory against Mané's Senegal, which is seeking a first title and the right to finally call itself the best in Africa.

The two forwards will be on opposing sides at the Olembe Stadium in Yaounde and while their teams are playing for bigger rewards, there will be significant focus on who wins the personal battle between the club mates.

Related stories

African Cup Of Nations 2021: Sadio Mane Sends Senegal Past Burkina Faso To Summit Clash

African Cup of Nations 2021 Deadly Stampede: Cameroon Blames On ‘Massive’ Influx Of Fans

African Cup Of Nations 2021: Ghana Fires Coach Milovan Rajevac Following Early Exit

One of them is set for unrestrained joy and his first major title with his country. One is set for more misery. Salah lost in the final with Egypt in 2017, and Mané was inconsolable after Senegal lost in the final in 2019.

Mané partly predicted the matchup in a video he posted on social media at the start of the African Cup. He was cheekily addressing Liverpool teammates Salah and Naby Keita of Guinea when he said he knew he was going to face one of them in the final, he just didn't know which.

“Unfortunately, I can't play against two teams in the final so I have to play against one,” Mane said. “Which of you?”

Turned out to be Egypt after the North Africans took the hard road to the final, beating Ivory Coast on penalties in the round of 16, Morocco in extra time in the quarterfinals and host Cameroon in another shootout in the semifinals.

That game against Cameroon saw Egypt coach Carlos Queiroz given a red card for his angry protests against some of the referee's decisions and he will be banned from the touchline for the final.

Egypt raised the possibility of the final being put back a day to Monday to help them recover because they played their semifinal on Thursday, while Senegal had an extra day to prepare after beating Burkina Faso 3-1 on Wednesday.

The Confederation of African Football hasn't agreed to that request and the final goes ahead as scheduled. It's turned out to be an ideal climax for the African Cup and its attempts to attract more attention than usual. They will be watching in Merseyside, said Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp.

“They (Salah and Mané) are superstars there so the pressure they had on their shoulders was massive, and how they deal with it, I'm really proud of them,” Klopp said. "We will watch it, definitely.”

Both players lived up to their big reputations at the African Cup. Mané scored Senegal's first goal of the tournament and was on target again in the round of 16 and the semifinals, when he inspired the win over Burkina Faso by setting up one goal and scoring another.

Likewise, Salah delivered the goal for Egypt's first win in Cameroon, buried the decisive penalty in the shootout against Ivory Coast in the last 16 and scored again in the quarterfinals against Morocco. One of them will also end up being part of a landmark moment for their country at the African Cup.

Egypt is the record seven-time African champion but having won three straight titles in 2006, 08 and '10 in the pre-Salah era, it failed to qualify at all for the next three tournaments when Salah was on the team. Egypt nearly returned to its pedestal in 2017, when it lost to Cameroon in the final.

Egypt now has arguably the best player in the world in Salah, its captain. He said the team must “keep our feet on the ground. But ... we are having a very good tournament,” Salah added.

For years, Senegal has had to carry the label of being the best team never to win an African Cup. Senegal made the quarterfinals of the World Cup in 2002, an achievement that many believed would be the start of a run of success in Africa. Two decades later, it still has no African Cup titles.

Senegal's story could finally change on Sunday. “I think you can see on my face how happy I am,” Mané said after making the final. One more game, though, and a teammate to beat.

Tags

Sports African Cup Of Nations 2021. AFCON 2021 Senegal National Football Team Egypt National Football Team Liverpool Mohamed Salah Sadio Mane Football In Africa Football Egypt Vs Senegal
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Sports

IND Vs WI: India Still In Search Of MS Dhoni’s Replacement For Finisher’s Role, Says Rohit Sharma

IND Vs WI: India Still In Search Of MS Dhoni’s Replacement For Finisher’s Role, Says Rohit Sharma

2022 Winter Olympics: Norway’s Therese Johaug Bags Beijing Games’ First Gold Medal

Chris Cairns, Former New Zealand All-Rounder, Diagnosed With Bowel Cancer

Live Streaming, Chennaiyin FC Vs Mumbai City: When And Where To Watch ISL 2021-22 Football Match

IND Vs WI: Rohit Sharma Wishes To Continue Virat Kohli’s Template As Captain Going Forward  

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Students participate in Saraswati Puja on the occasion of Sri Panchami, at a school in Bhubaneswar. The Odisha government has allowed Saraswati Puja celebrations in school premises, in compliance with COVID-19 guidelines.

Basant Panchmi

Indian cricketers warm up during a practice session ahead of their first one day international cricket match against West Indies, in Ahmedabad. India and West Indies will play three one day cricket match in Ahmedabad from February 6.

IND Vs WI: Indian Cricket Team Trains Ahead Of West Indies ODIs

The statues of the British monarchs and the officials of the Raj stand as relics from the colonial past at the Coronation Park in Delhi. Besides the 21-metre-tall sandstone obelisk commemorating King George V, there are statues of King Edward V. and several viceroys and Governor-Generals, like Lord Hardinge, Lord Willingdon, Lord Irwin and Lord Chelmsford.

Coronation Park: Where The Statues Of The Raj Rest In Ruins

Chinese players celebrate after they beat Japan in the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 in Pune.

AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022: China, South Korea Set Up Final Date

Arif Mohd Khan, of India, carries his country's flag during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 Opening Ceremony - In Pics