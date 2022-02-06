Sunday, Feb 06, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

AFC Women’s Asian Cup Playoffs: Vietnam Beat Chinese Taipei To Book 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Spot

Nguyen Thi Bich Thuy scored the winner for Vietnam as they qualified for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup for the first time in history. The competition will be jointly hosted by New Zealand and Australia.

AFC Women’s Asian Cup Playoffs: Vietnam Beat Chinese Taipei To Book 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Spot
Vietnam players celebrate after scoring one of their two goals against Chinese Taipei. Twitter (@VietnamFutsal)

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 Feb 2022 4:42 pm

Vietnam on Sunday scripted history as they booked a place in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup for the first time after defeating Chinese Taipei 2-1 in their playoff tie in Mumbai. (More Football News)

In a physically draining tie, Nguyen Thi Bich Thuy scored the winner after Su Hy-Ysuan had cancelled out Chuong Thi Kieu’s first-half opener as Vietnam confirmed their berth for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup to be held in Australia and New Zealand.

Vietnam, Chinese Taipei and Thailand featured in a playoff round after they lost their respective quarterfinal matches of the AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2022.

Related stories

AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2022: China Beat Japan On Penalties, Play Final Vs South Korea

AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022: South Korea Beat Philippines 2-0, Enter Maiden Final

AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022: Vietnam Beat Thailand, On Course For World Cup Berth

The triumph completed a remarkable journey as Vietnam overcame a COVID-19 outbreak prior to the AFC Women’s Asian Cup to book their place in the global showpiece in 2023.

Defeat for Chinese Taipei means they join Thailand in the Inter-Confederation Playoffs where a win will take them into their first FIFA Women’s World Cup in 31 years.

Having beaten Thailand 3-0 on Friday, Chinese Taipei entered the tie only needing a draw with Vietnam having defeated their Southeast Asian rivals 2-0 in their encounter on Wednesday.

That played a part in Vietnam’s aggressive start as they immediately dominated possession, forcing Chinese Taipei to defend deep.

Chinese Taipei found Vietnam's crosses hard to deal with and it cost them as early as the seventh minute as Chuong rose almost unchallenged to nod home Nguyen Thi Tuyet Dung's corner.

Buoyed by the goal, Vietnam pressed forward but it nearly proved to be their undoing in the 19th minute when Su Hy-Ysuan latched onto a loose ball and raced into the penalty box before relaying it to a surging Chen Yen-Ping.

Chen slotted home but to Chinese Taipei's dismay, the ball had crossed the touchline before Su had played it back.

Neither side found a way through in the remaining minutes of the first half but Chinese Taipei started the second in spectacular fashion as Su drew them level in the 49th minute.

The goal was the result of Wu Kai-Ching's brilliance as the midfielder stole the ball, weaved past several Vietnam players and released Su who sent her shot into the bottom left corner past goalkeeper Tran Thi Kim Thanh.

The match had shifted in Chinese Taipei's favour but Vietnam were undaunted and pushed forward with their positive play rewarded with a second goal in the 56th minute as Nguyen Thi Bich Thuy brilliantly controlled Thai Thi Thao's cross before blasting the ball past Tsai Ming-Jung.

That was enough to take Vietnam to a historic first appearance at the FIFA Women's World Cup.

Tags

Sports AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 AFC Women’s Asian Cup Playoffs Vietnam Women's National Football Team Chinese Taipei Women’s National Football Team 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Women's Football Football
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Sports

ICC U-19 Men’s World Cup: Ravi Kumar’s Rise To Top – Hard Work And Fauji Father’s Sacrifice

ICC U-19 Men’s World Cup: Ravi Kumar’s Rise To Top – Hard Work And Fauji Father’s Sacrifice

ICC's Most Valuable Team Of U-19 World Cup 2022: Yash Dhull To Lead, Two More Indians Find Place

Live Streaming Of PSL 2022, Karachi Kings Vs Islamabad United: Watch Pakistan Super League, Match 14 Live

Lata Mangeshkar Dies: Indian Cricket Team, Top Sports Celebrities Pay Tribute To Legendary Singer

ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2022: India Beat England For Fifth Title

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

U.S. Army soldiers with the 18th Airborne Corps. have their temperature taken as part of a health screening before boarding a plane for deployment to Europe from Fort Bragg, N.C.

Posturing In A New Cold War

Indian cricket team players celebrate after beating England in the U19 Cricket World Cup finals. India won for the fifth time.

ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2022: India Beat England For Fifth Title

Jennifer Garner dances during a roast after being named

Hollywood Star Jennifer Garner Celebrated As Hasty Pudding's Woman of Year

A giant statue of 11th-century social reformer and saint, Ramanujacharya that has been named 'Statue of Equality' is seen after it was inaugurated by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

Gulliver's Serendipitous Adventure In Brobdingnag, Or India's New-found Love Of Gigantia

Students participate in Saraswati Puja on the occasion of Sri Panchami, at a school in Bhubaneswar. The Odisha government has allowed Saraswati Puja celebrations in school premises, in compliance with COVID-19 guidelines.

Basant Panchmi