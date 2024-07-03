National

Zika Virus: Health Minister Issues Advisory After Cases Surface In Maharashtra | Details

Zika Virus: Union Health Ministry has urged the states to maintain constant vigil in view of the emergence of Zika virus cases in Maharashtra.

PTI
Union Health Ministry issues advisory on Zika virus.(Representational image) | Photo: PTI
info_icon

The Union Health Ministry issued an advisory on Wednesday following recent Zika virus cases in Maharashtra. The Ministry has urged the states to maintain constant vigil in view of the emergence of Zika virus cases in Maharashtra.

The advisory stresses on the importance of screening pregnant women for Zika virus, while monitoring the foetal development of those who test positive.

zika virus - null
Pune: Six People Including Two Pregnant Women Infected By Zika Virus

BY Outlook Web Desk

Besides, the advisory also emphasizes for identification of a nodal officer at health facilities and hospitals across the country to monitor and act to keep the premises free of Aedes mosquitoes.

The advisory also urges states to strengthen entomological surveillance and intensify vector control activities in residential areas, workplaces, schools, construction sites, institutions and health facilities.

Representational Image - null
Karnataka: 1 Case Of Zika Virus Detected, Health Authority On High Alert

BY Outlook Web Desk

Meanwhile, DrAtul Goel, the Director General of Health Services, also advised health facilities to appoint a nodal officer responsible for monitoring and eliminating Aedes mosquito infestations on their premises.

This year till July 2, Maharashtra has reported eight cases from Pune 6, Kolhapur one and Sangamner one.

What is Zika? Zika is a viral disease transmitted by Aedes mosquitoes. The mosquitoes are similar to dengue and chikungunya. While Zika is typically non-fatal, it is linked to microcephaly, a condition where babies are born with significantly smaller heads, posing a serious concern for pregnant women.

India has first reported Zika case from Gujarat in 2016.

Later, many other states in the country including Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Kerala, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and Karnataka have reported Zika cases.

