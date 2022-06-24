Friday, Jun 24, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Z Category Security Cover For Yashwant Sinha

The squad has taken over the task after the Union home ministry directed the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) VIP security wing to ensure protection to the 84-year-old Sinha.

Z Category Security Cover For Yashwant Sinha
Former Union leader Yashwant Sinha Getty Images

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Jun 2022 11:34 am

The Centre has extended a Z category cover of armed CRPF commandos to the opposition's presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha, officials said on Friday. The squad has taken over the task after the Union home ministry directed the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) VIP security wing to ensure protection to the 84-year-old Sinha.

The armed personnel, about eight to ten working in shifts, will escort Sinha whenever he moves across the country, they said. A higher Z-plus cover of CRPF commandos has also been accorded to the NDA presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu. Sinha is expected to file his nomination on June 27 following which he will travel across the country seeking votes in his favour.

The presidential election would be held on July 18 to elect a successor to incumbent Ram Nath Kovind and the result would be out on July 21. Kovind's term will end on July 24. 

Related stories

'Have Done Much More For Tribals Than Murmu, Proud Of My Record As Vajpayee's BJP': Presidential Candidate Yashwant Sinha

IAS, BJP Rebel, Modi Critic: Who Is Yashwant Sinha, The Joint Opposition Pick For President?

Yashwant Sinha Emerges As Consensus Presidential Candidate Of 13 Opposition Parties


(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Z Category Security Yashwant Sinha Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Union Home Ministry VIP Security Wing Droupadi Murmu NDA President Ram Nath Kovind
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Did Switzerland Really Approve The Use Of 3-D Printed Suicide Pods?

Did Switzerland Really Approve The Use Of 3-D Printed Suicide Pods?

EXPLAINED: Why Sri Lanka's Economy Collapsed And What's Next

EXPLAINED: Why Sri Lanka's Economy Collapsed And What's Next