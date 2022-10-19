Wednesday, Oct 19, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

You Can't Play With Lives Of People: Supreme Court To J-K Administration On Waste Management

A bench of Justices Ajay Rastogi and C T Ravikumar dismissed a plea by Municipal Committee of Bandipora against imposition of environmental compensation of Rs 64.21 lakh for unscientific dumping and disposal of solid waste.

You Can't Play With Lives Of People: Supreme Court To J-K Administration On Waste Management
You Can't Play With Lives Of People: Supreme Court To J-K Administration On Waste Management Photo: PTI/Kamal Singh

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 Oct 2022 12:14 pm

The Supreme Court on Wednesday rapped the Jammu and Kashmir administration over unscientific dumping and disposal of solid waste, saying it cannot play with the lives of the people.

A bench of Justices Ajay Rastogi and C T Ravikumar dismissed a plea by Municipal Committee of Bandipora against imposition of environmental compensation of Rs 64.21 lakh for unscientific dumping and disposal of solid waste.

"Is it the way you deal with matters? Is it the consciousness of your state? You cannot play with the lives of the people.Deposit the fine," the bench said while dismissing the plea filed by the civic body.

The lawyer appearing for the civic body submitted that the fine was levied despite the new dumping ground being ready.

He submitted that the municipal council has taken remedial action for scientific management of solid waste. 

The top court was hearing a plea filed by Chief Executive Officer, Municipal Council, Bandipora, Kashmir against an order of the National Green Tribunal which refused to quash levy of the environmental compensation levied by J-K State Pollution Control Committee.

The pollution control committee had found that the solid waste was being continuously dumped at Zalwan Nassu site in close proximity of the district headquarter Bandipora and on the catchment of Wullar lake near Zalwan Nallah in a haphazard and unscientific manner by the municipal committee.

-With PTI Input

Related stories

Supreme Court Shifts Constitution Bench Hearing On Delhi-Centre Row Over Services To Nov 24

Supreme Court Directs Police Commissioner To Grant Adequate Protection To Scribe Probing Corporate Fraud & Claiming Threat

Supreme Court Refuses To Shift Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar From Mandoli Prison

Tags

National Supreme Court Justice Judicary Waste Management Jammu &Kashmir Government New Delhi
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

J&K: Two Labourers From Uttar Pradesh Killed In Overnight Grenade Attack By Terrorists In Shopian

J&K: Two Labourers From Uttar Pradesh Killed In Overnight Grenade Attack By Terrorists In Shopian

T20 WC: Scotland Beat West Indies By 42 Runs

T20 WC: Scotland Beat West Indies By 42 Runs