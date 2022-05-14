Saturday, May 14, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Yogi Govt Right In Making National Anthem Mandatory At Madrasas: BJP Leader

The order issued by the UP government makes it mandatory for students to recite the poem before the commencement of classes.

Yogi Govt Right In Making National Anthem Mandatory At Madrasas: BJP Leader
Representational Image File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 May 2022 4:40 pm

Senior BJP leader Syed Shahnawaz Hussain has asserted that there was "nothing objectionable" in the order of Yogi Adityanath administration making recitation of the national anthem compulsory at madrasas across Uttar Pradesh.

The Bihar minister, who is one of the most prominent Muslim faces of the party associated with Hindutva politics, also claimed that 'Jana Gana Mana' was "sung gladly and readily" at the seminary where he had studied.

"Was the national anthem not being sung at UP madarsas so far? If that is so, I am hugely surprised," exclaimed Hussain when asked by journalists about the UP madarsa board order.

Related stories

Legal Backing For Right Of Way By December, Says Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Kerala: IMD Issues Red Alert As Ernakulam, Idukki Districts Expect Very Heavy Downpour

Acid Attacker Shot At By Police in Bengaluru After Attempt To Flee

"I have studied at a madarsa myself. There, we used to recite the national anthem gladly and willingly. There can be nothing objectionable in showing reverence for the nation," asserted Hussain.

The order makes it mandatory for students to recite the poem before the commencement of classes.

This has been taken exception to by some lslamic scholars and clerics who claim the wordings of the poem, penned by Rabindra Nath Tagore, went against the grain of their religious tenets.

Recitation of the national anthem, as also the national song 'Vande Mataram' made popular by the novel 'Anandmath' of Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay has become a bone of contention between the BJP and those who equate the party's insistence on Hindu supremacism.

During the budget session, the Bihar assembly witnessed many heated exchanges between MLAs of the BJP and AIMIM, led by Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, over the issue.

A few BJP MLAs even expressed the opinion that legislators who were reluctant to recite the national anthem or the national song, deserved disqualification.

Tags

National Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh Government Yogi Adityanath Government BJP Leader Madrasas National Anthem BJP BJP Govt Uttar Pradesh
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Thomas Cup 2022: India Men Chase History

Thomas Cup 2022: India Men Chase History

3 Cryptos For Potentially Huge Returns: Cardano (ADA), Terra Luna (LUNA) And Mushe (XMU)

3 Cryptos For Potentially Huge Returns: Cardano (ADA), Terra Luna (LUNA) And Mushe (XMU)