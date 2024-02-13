Yogi Adityanath Takes Stock Of Preparations For Ground Breaking Ceremony On Feb 19

A spokesperson of the UP government said the chief minister reviewed the department-wise and district-wise investment proposals and gave guidelines for the successful holding of the programme.

He held a meeting on Tuesday of additional chief secretaries and principal secretaries of various departments and CEOs of development authorities to review the preparations for the fourth edition of the ground breaking ceremony (GBC@4.0).

In a post on X, Adityanath said, "The new Uttar Pradesh, by becoming an 'Udyam Pradesh' (enterprise state), is continuously giving impetus to the development of the country as the growth engine of India.