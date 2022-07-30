Yasin Malik Returns To Tihar Jail From Hospital, Remains On IV Fluids

Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik has been brought back to Tihar Jail from Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, but he remains on IV fluids.

Malik went on a hunger strike on July 22. He was hospitalised on Tuesday following a fluctuation in blood pressure. He returned to the jail on Friday eveninig, according to officials.

Malik, who was kept in solitary confinement in a high-risk cell in Tihar's prison number 7, was shifted to the prison's Medical Investigation (MI) room where he was being given IV fluids.

Officials add that Malik has refused to eat anything. He had submitted a letter to the doctors at the medical facility, saying he did not want to be treated.

Malik, the chief of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), began an indefinite hunger after the Centre did not respond to his plea that he be allowed to physically appear in a Jammu court hearing the Rubaiya Sayeed abduction case, in which he is an accused.

Malik is serving a life sentence in a separate terror-funding case. Besides Rubaiya's abduction case and the terror funding case in which he has been convicted, he is accused in over 60 cases of murder, attempt to murder, rioting, and sedition.

Rubaiya was abducted in 1989 by terrorists. Malik is accused to be among the JKLF terrorists who abducted her. Rubaiya appeared in a court on July 15 and identified Malik and three others as her abductors.

"This is the person and his name is Yasin Malik. He was the man who threatened me that he would drag me out of the minibus if I refused to follow their diktat," said Rubaiya to the judge.

Malik was arrested in early 2019 in a 2017 terror-funding case registered by National Investigation Agency (NIA). Malik had pleaded guilty in the case and was given a life sentenced by a special NIA court in Delhi in May. In January 2021, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), framed charges against 10 people, including Malik, in Rubaiya's abduction case.

(With PTI inputs)