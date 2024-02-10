Wrong To Link Crimes Occurred Due To Personal Enmity To Law And Order Situation In State: Fadnavis

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday sought to counter the Opposition's charge of a deteriorating law and order situation in the state, and said the recent incidents of firing occurred due to personal enmity between the accused and the victims.

Talking to reporters, Fadnavis, who handles the home portfolio, said strict action will be taken against those found guilty in these crimes.

Fadnavis has come under sharp attack from the opposition after Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Abhishek Ghosalkar was shot dead in Mumbai during a Facebook Live session on Thursday. Last week, a BJP MLA shot at a leader of Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena from Kalyan.

"Whatever incidents have taken place, they occurred due to personal enmity. I don't disagree that they are serious in nature, but it is wrong to link crimes (that occurred) due to personal disputes to law and order," the senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said.