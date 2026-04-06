Writing On The Wall? The Graffiti Game Of Poll-Bound Bengal

The walls of West Bengal are witnessing their own political theatre as poems, couplets, limericks and a splash of colours define the visual tussle between the camps. Kids throng the corners as buckets of wall paint line the pavement. Political graffiti in Bengal hold their fair share of stories, of artists, electoral promises honoured and broken, caricatures mirroring reality, identity and linguistic issues at the very fore.

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Wall Graffiti at Salt Lake
Political wall graffiti at Salt Lake | Photo: ​Sandipan Chatterjee/Outlook
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Wall Graffiti at Rashbehari Kolkata South
Political wall graffiti at Rashbehari Kolkata South | Photo: ​Sandipan Chatterjee/Outlook
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Wall graffiti at Konnagar Kanaipur
Political wall graffiti at Konnagar Kanaipur | Photo: ​Sandipan Chatterjee/Outlook
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Wall Graffiti at Teeljala near Park Circus
Political wall graffiti at Teeljala near Park Circus | Photo: ​Sandipan Chatterjee/Outlook
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Wall Graffiti at Tiljala near Park Circus
Political wall graffiti at Tiljala near Park Circus | Photo: ​Sandipan Chatterjee/Outlook
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Wall Graffiti at Salt lake
Political wall graffiti at Salt lake | Photo: ​Sandipan Chatterjee/Outlook
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Wall Graffiti at Rashbehari Kolkata South
Political wall graffiti at Rashbehari Kolkata South | Photo: ​Sandipan Chatterjee/Outlook
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Wall graffiti at Konnagar Kanaipur
Political wall graffiti at Konnagar Kanaipur | Photo: ​Sandipan Chatterjee/Outlook
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Wall Graffiti in Chinese language near China Town
Political wall graffiti in Chinese language near China Town | Photo: ​Sandipan Chatterjee/Outlook
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Wall Graffiti at Taltala near Park Circus
Political wall graffiti at Taltala near Park Circus | Photo: ​Sandipan Chatterjee/Outlook
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Wall graffiti at Konnagar Kanaipur
Political wall graffiti at Konnagar Kanaipur | Photo: ​Sandipan Chatterjee/Outlook
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Wall Graffiti at Salt Lake
Political wall graffiti at Salt Lake ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections | Photo: ​Sandipan Chatterjee/Outlook
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Wall graffiti
Political wall graffiti ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections | Photo: ​Sandipan Chatterjee/Outlook
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Wall Graffiti at Uttarpara
Political wall graffiti at Uttarpara ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections | Photo: ​Sandipan Chatterjee/Outlook
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