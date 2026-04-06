Writing On The Wall? The Graffiti Game Of Poll-Bound Bengal
The walls of West Bengal are witnessing their own political theatre as poems, couplets, limericks and a splash of colours define the visual tussle between the camps. Kids throng the corners as buckets of wall paint line the pavement. Political graffiti in Bengal hold their fair share of stories, of artists, electoral promises honoured and broken, caricatures mirroring reality, identity and linguistic issues at the very fore.
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