Friday, Jun 10, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Woman Raped In Delhi Hotel By Man She Met On Dating App

Based on the woman's complaint, a case has been registered and efforts are on to nab the accused.

Woman Raped In Delhi Hotel By Man She Met On Dating App
Representative image of rape. AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Jun 2022 2:45 pm

A 28-year-old woman was allegedly raped at a hotel in southwest Delhi's Dwarka by a man she met on a dating app, police said on Friday. The accused, a resident of Hyderabad, is absconding, a senior police officer said.


In her police complaint filed on June 3, the woman claimed that after meeting the accused on a dating app she went to the hotel with the man on May 30 where she was sexually assaulted. Since then, the accused has allegedly stopped picking up her calls, she said in her complaint. Based on the woman's complaint, a case has been registered and efforts are on to nab the accused, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan said.

 (With PTI Inputs)

Related stories

Hyderabad Gang-Rape: Police Want To Try Juveniles As Adults To Maximise Punishment, All You Need To Know

4 Arrested In Teenage Girl Gang-Rape Case In Bihar, Case Registered Under POCSO Act

Total Six Apprehended In Hyderabad Gang-Rape Case

Tags

National New Delhi Rape Victims Dating App Dwarka Hyderabad Sexually Assaulted Deputy Commissioner Of Police M Harsha Vardhan Hotels
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Temple Run: Clash Of History And Faith Threatens Age-old Communal Harmony In Goa

Temple Run: Clash Of History And Faith Threatens Age-old Communal Harmony In Goa

Goa's Dying Mangroves And The Art Of Climate Change Activism

Goa's Dying Mangroves And The Art Of Climate Change Activism