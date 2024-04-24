National

Woman Hacks Husband To Death In UP's Ballia

According to police, an argument broke out between Deen Dayal Prasad (55) and his wife, Hira Muni Devi (52) over some issues in a village under the Ballia Kotwali police station.

Advertisement

File Image
Woman Hacks Husband To Death In UP's Ballia Photo: File Image
info_icon

A woman allegedly killed her husband on Wednesday by attacking him with a machete following a dispute in a village here, police said. 

According to police, an argument broke out between Deen Dayal Prasad (55) and his wife, Hira Muni Devi (52) over some issues in a village under the Ballia Kotwali police station.  

"The duo argued over some issue in the morning. The husband started hurling abuses and enraged by this, his wife attacked him with a machete on his neck," the local police outpost in charge, Gyan Prakash said. 

"Deen Dayal Prasad was referred to Varanasi district hospital on the doctor's advice. He succumbed to his injuries on the way. The body is being brought back and will be sent for post-mortem examination," Prakash said. 

Advertisement

Devi is currently absconding and will be arrested soon, he added.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Sachin Tendulkar Turns 51: A Look At His Top Five IPL Performances
  2. Who Won Yesterday's IPL Match: Check CSK Vs LSG, IPL 2024 Highlights
  3. Priyanka Gandhi Counters PM Modi's 'Mangalsutra' Remark, Recalls 'Sacrifice' Of Mother, Grandmother
  4. Ranveer Singh Deepfake Video Case: FIR Lodged Following A Complaint Filed By The 'Don 3' Star's Father
  5. 'Who Will Lead The World If Not US?' Says Joe Biden Ahead 2020 Rematch With Trump
  6. Vishal Bhardwaj 'Enjoyed And Hated' Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Animal’: People Still Watch And Want This Kind Of Movie
  7. Sports Updates LIVE: Arsenal Thrash Chelsea 5-0 In Premier League
  8. Lok Sabha Elections LIVE: Akhilesh Yadav To Contest From Kannauj; PM Says Congress Wants To Give Reservation To Its ‘Most Loved Community’