Window Dressing, Gimmicks Will Not Make Reality Under Modi Govt Disappear: Congress On White Paper

The Congress alleged on Thursday that the government's white paper on the country's economy under the UPA rule is aimed at hiding "the dark truth" and said hunger, price rise, unemployment and abject poverty are a lived reality for a vast majority of Indians under the Narendra Modi government.

The BJP-led government, in the last Parliament session before the general election, brought a white paper on Thursday tearing into the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) rule, saying it had turned India's economy into a non-performing one through indiscriminate revenue expenditure, off-budget borrowings and a pile of bad debts at banks.

Congress general secretary in-charge (organisation) K C Venugopal slammed it as a white paper to "hide the dark truth".