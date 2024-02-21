Will March Towards Delhi Peacefully: Farmer Leader Dallewal

Farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal on Wednesday said the protesting farmers camping at the border points between Punjab and Haryana will march towards Delhi in a peaceful manner.

"Our intention is not to disturb peace," he said, ahead of the farmers' planned march towards the national capital.

Accusing the BJP-led Centre of indulging in "delaying tactics" over the farmers' demands, Dallewal asked the government to take a decision in their favour.