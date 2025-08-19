Why Now Is The Right Time For India To Recognise Bhoti Language

The second reason is probably the over-cautious attitude of the country when it comes to China. The LAC and the presence of the Army are not the only factors that define boundaries. The strongest fences are human ones, of which language is a major component. That is why, China is creating settlements along the border and renaming places along it. India, on the other hand, seems hesitant to claim even what it can legitimately claim. Bhoti is as Indian for people living along the borders on the Indian side as Punjabi is for those living in Punjab. Why deny our border citizens this right? Consider that in 1992, even Nepal could have taken offence when Nepali was notified as a Scheduled Language.