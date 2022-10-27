Thursday, Oct 27, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Why Not B R Ambedkar's Picture: Manish Tewari Over Kejriwal's Lakshmi-Ganesh On Currency Notes Remark

A day after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal sought printing images of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi on currency, Congress MP Manish Tewari on Thursday asked why not Bhimrao Ambedkar's photo on a new series of notes.

Arvind Kejriwal
Arvind Kejriwal Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Oct 2022 11:28 am

A day after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal sought printing images of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi on currency, Congress MP Manish Tewari on Thursday asked why not Bhimrao Ambedkar's photo on a new series of notes.

The AAP national convener's demand drew sharp reactions from the Congress with its Punjab unit chief Amrinder Singh Raja accusing Kejriwal of resorting to "competitive Hindutva" to outwit the BJP in poll-bound Gujarat.

Reacting to Kejriwal's statement, Tewari, a Congress MP from Punjab's Anandpur Sahib, tweeted, "Why not Dr. Babasahib Ambedkar's photograph on new series of currency notes? On one side the great Mahatma (Gandhi) the other side Dr (B R) Ambedkar."

"Non-violence, Constitutionalism, and egalitarianism fusing in a unique union that would sum up the modern Indian genius perfectly," he said in the tweet.

During a media briefing on Wednesday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to have images of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi on currency notes.    "Despite trying our best, sometimes our efforts do not fructify if the gods and goddesses are not blessing us. I appeal to PM (Modi) to have images of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi on our currency (notes).

"If there is an image of Lakshmi-Ganesha on our currency (notes), our country will prosper. I will write to (the) prime minister in a day or two on this," he said.

(Inputs from PTI)

Related stories

Kejriwal To Visit Ghazipur Landfill Site Thursday, Alleges BJP Built 3 Garbage Mountains In 15 Yrs

Lakshmi, Ganesha Images On Currency Notes Will Be Blessings: AAP On Kejriwal's Statement

If You Don't Have A Solution, Then Resign As CM: BJP To Kejriwal On Delhi Pollution

Tags

National Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Non-violence Constitutionalism Prime Minister Narendra Modi Bhimrao Ambedkar's Photo Lord Ganesha And Goddess Lakshmi Congress MP Manish Tewari
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Sonakshi Sinha Speaks Up About Her Marriage Rumors With Beau Zaheer Iqbal

Sonakshi Sinha Speaks Up About Her Marriage Rumors With Beau Zaheer Iqbal

As Dividend Season Is On For Infosys, Hindustan Copper And Others, Here’s How To Calculate Your Tax Liability

As Dividend Season Is On For Infosys, Hindustan Copper And Others, Here’s How To Calculate Your Tax Liability