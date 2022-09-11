Sunday, Sep 11, 2022
West Bengal Students Top In Minimum Proficiency On Foundational Numeracy Benchmark: CM

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) had shared the findings in a survey titled ‘Foundational Learning Study 2022' earlier this week.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.(File photo)
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.(File photo)

Updated: 11 Sep 2022 7:17 pm

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday announced that the state has topped in the country in terms of students performing at or above the global minimum proficiency level on foundational numeracy benchmark.

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) had shared the findings in a survey titled ‘Foundational Learning Study 2022' earlier this week.

"It gives me great joy and fills my heart with pride to announce that West Bengal has ranked # 1 among all states in the country, in terms of students performing at or above the Global Minimum Proficiency level on the benchmark of foundational numeracy," Banerjee tweeted. 

"My heartiest congratulations to all the students, guardians, teaching community. May our tryst with excellence never stop!" she added. The study was conducted among nearly 86,000 Class-3 students in 10,000 schools, including private and public institutions.

The goal of the survey, carried out under the Ministry of Education’s NIPUN Bharat scheme, was to understand the basic learning levels of Class-3 students in language and numeracy, and to devise interventions accordingly, officials said. 

(With PTI Inputs)

